Why wait for the holidays to start the gift shower when you can pick up a bunch of amazing goodies now at Sephora's 2020 Sephorathon Sale? The four-week event of major makeup, skincare, and haircare deals is here. Running until Jan. 1, 2021, Sephorathon brings a different discount to the table each week. So you don't miss out on the best deals, here's everything you need to know about Sephorathon.

The first week of Sephorathon 2020, which ran from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, includes a discount for all Beauty Insider Members on purchases of $75 or more. For Dec. 10 only, Sephora teased special releases from Fenty Beauty and Gucci, which may or may not include a discount. As for the rest of the week through Dec. 16, Beauty Insiders can score double points on their purchases, while VIBs score triple and Rouge members will get four times as many points per dollar spent.

The last week of Sephorathon starts on Dec. 20 and extends through Jan. 1. Using the code "MAJORSALE," you can secure an extra 20% off all sale items. Now, the only question left is what to buy. Alongside those deals, Sephora will also offer special events some days. On Dec. 17, the beauty retailer is launching some new fragrances, including one from Maison Margiela; and on Dec. 19, you can enter a raffle to win either a $100 or $10 egift card. It's truly the Toyotathon of beauty, but better.

With the seasons are changing, the holidays coming, and the new year approaching, there's no shortage of reasons to treat yourself and your loved ones to some goodies during Sephora's 2020 Sephorathon. Below are a few of the items I plan snagging to make the most out of the discounts and extra points.

