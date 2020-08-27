Despite the cosmetic industry's ever-changing landscape of trends, movements, and hoards of brands, Sephora has always been the beauty community's trusted source of the best of the best — including the clean beauty realm. Always committed to giving consumers what's new and effective at an accessible price point, Sephora Collection is launching its first clean makeup line. The entire collection is called SClean and is priced under $20, meaning you can go clean with your whole beauty routine, without breaking the bank. You can shop the line now on Sephora’s website.

In 2019, Sephora Collection dropped its first clean skincare products, but now the brand has taken it one step further with an entire line dedicated to clean makeup. SClean includes foundations, eyeshadows, hair products, and more, each formulated with Sephora's clean standards — products made without parabens, fragrances, sulphates, and a slew of other synthetic chemicals — in mind. In short, this new SClean drop will make your skin so happy. And since this collection is now an established line, you know there’s more clean goodness to come down the line. Check out some of SClean’s new products below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Clean Bouncy Palette ($18, Sephora) has six shimmery shades perfect for all seasons and occasions. The eyeshadow boasts a creamy, powder finish that will melt onto your eyelids, stay vibrant, and never look ashy.

With nine shades to choose from, the Clean Liquid Lip Mousse ($15, Sephora) is about to become your go-to. The long-lasting product leaves a bold color on your lips that won't bleed or crack and it has a satin, matte finish to give your lips a little extra pout. (Not to mention, it'll sit well under a mask.)

Infused with brightening vitamin C and antioxidant-rich matcha tea, the Clean Glowing Skin Foundation ($20, Sephora) will give you a radiance that won't quit 'til the end of the day, all while protecting you from free radicals. It's light and hydrating, so your skin can breathe and feel comfortable no matter how long you have it on.

If you feel like no lip is complete without a line of shine, SClean's Glossy Lip Oil ($12, Sephora) is the clean, nourishing product you're after. It gives your lips a high-shine, non-sticky finish, and it's also fragrance free for any sensitive folks out there.