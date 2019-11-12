Selena Got Real About How Haters "Attacking" Her Weight Affected Her

Selena Gomez made fans so emotional when she poured her heart out about heartbreak and self-discovery in her relatable new song "Lose You To Love Me." Now, it's her honest conversation about online trolls that has fans in their feels. The singer has been open about her personal experiences with Lupus, anxiety, and kidney disease in the past and isn't stopping now that she's turned a new chapter in her music career. Selena Gomez's quotes about haters "attacking" her weight are so real.

Gomez, who has Lupus and underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from the disease, took part in the first-ever Giving Back Generation vodcast and got real about how she's been body-shamed for gaining weight.

While the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress pointed out Lupus doesn't directly affect her weight, the combination of medicine she takes does.

"It depends on even the month, to be honest," Gomez said. "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life. And that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

Now, Gomez puts her focus on living in the moment instead of constantly posting on social media.

"I’m very happy with living my life," Gomez said. "Being in the present, because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo then walking away, for me that’s it. I’ll do a red carpet, I’ll do whatever, I don’t need to see it. I did it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it."

With that, Gomez explained that she wants "people to have a good relationship with social media" because it's "not going anywhere anytime soon." The "Lose You To Love Me" singer shared a few tips on how she believes people can accomplish that.

"Knowing that the real world is in front of you and trying to pay attention to that is healthy," Gomez said. "When I make an effort to post on social media or do what I’m doing, it’s important for me to make sure it’s 100 percent authentic and once I post it, I post it. That’s it."

Gomez credited her faith and friends for helping her push through the difficult times to come out on top. "I think once I started to really understand my spirituality, and believing in something much bigger than myself was very important for me," she said. "Because I don’t believe that I can do this life alone."

Props to Gomez for being a constant reminder that celebs are real people just like us.