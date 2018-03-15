Selena Gomez Impacted '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 In A Major Way & It's So Emotional
After debuting an equally acclaimed and criticized first season on Netflix last year, 13 Reasons Why is preparing for the debut of its second season later this year. Dealing mainly with teen suicide in Season 1, the show plans to cover other real-life issues relevant to young viewers in new episodes. Executive producer Selena Gomez has continued her overseeing of the series, and even after facing severe health complications last summer, she remained an inspiration for the cast. In particular, Selena Gomez impacted 13 Reasons Why Season 2 in a special way, and her influence on the cast seems to be much appreciated.
Speaking to Us Weekly, cast member Miles Heizer thanked Gomez for sticking with the show despite her undergoing a kidney transplant in response to other health complications last year:
Although she successfully received a strong kidney from friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa, Gomez had a near-fatal experience following her surgery last summer. In an interview with W, Raisa spilled on how Gomez nearly died when some things went wrong post-procedure:
With reports out there of Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why recently wrapping production, it's unclear how physically present Gomez was on set following her recovery. Based on a 2007 book by Jay Asher, the show's first season received flak from some critics for its grimly realistic portrayals of suicide, rape, and other mature issues. Defending the series in a June 2017 interview, Gomez pointed out that the show's intense depictions were only mirroring some teens' realities:
Heizer, who plays Alex on the show, also told Us Weekly that Season 2 will continue to deliver storylines with realistic, often taboo issues to fans:
Gomez hasn't addressed the future of 13 Reasons Why since she publicly shared news of her surgery, but it's clear that she values the show's ability to inspire important conversations among teens. Once Season 2's official premiere date is known, perhaps we'll hear some more from her about her work on the show.