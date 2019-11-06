'See' Season 2 Is Officially Coming To Apple TV+

Launching a mainstream streaming service is not an easy proposition. The market is already near saturation with 30-some different niche add-ons, plus three major streamers. But Apple TV+ is regarded as one with a real chance to thrive, since it already has the hardware base. With two billion devices around the world, it would only take a tenth of Apple owners to sign up to reach 200 million users, dwarfing Netflix in comparison. That's why the company dropped billions on content, including the very expensive sci-fi series See. Now See Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+, proving the service is serious about its shows.

In fact, all four shows Apple TV+ debuted on Nov. 1 were given a second season, even before the embargo on reviews dropped. That's good news for fans of Dickinson, the CW-meets-PBS romp, which is arguably the best of Apple's shows. It's also good news for See, which sadly has not fared nearly as well in the eyes of critics. (It currently holds a 40% splat on Rotten Tomatoes.)

See's concept is super ambitious. The idea of telling a story of a blind human society via a visual medium such as television is a daring proposition. Unfortunately, the execution hasn't always been great. There are stunning moments, like Jason Momoa's character Baba Voss sword fighting multiple opponents using only aural cues to find them. But for each one, there is another "prayer" scene with Queen Kane reminding viewers that sex positions aren't trendy on TV anymore for a reason.

It seems that hadn't gone unnoticed, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals that See Season 2 will bring changes at the top.

According to dozens of interviews across the industry, Apple CEO Tim Cook is experiencing his own learning curve despite hiring respected showbiz execs. But while there have been some missteps (in addition to Carson, Steven Spielberg anthology Amazing Stories parted ways with showrunners Bryan Fuller and Hart Hanson, and sources say the Jason Momoa sci-fi epic See will soon make a change at the top), the interest surrounding Apple's Hollywood debut remains high.

See is currently helmed by Frances Lawrence, famous for directing The Hunger Games and Steve Knight, who created Peaky Blinders. The Hollywood Reporter did not mention who might be taking over for them come Season 2, or why, but it did note the show's high budget.

See also is expensive, with sources estimating $240 million for two seasons. These costs are at the high end of premium streaming but represent pocket change for Apple.

There is also no release date set for See Season 2 as of yet. Nor are there dates for the second seasons of Dickinson, For All Mankind, or The Morning Show. But with production underway for all four, it's a good guess fans will be getting new installments come 2020.