Sofia Richie is officially 21, and her boyfriend Scott Disick is helping her ride into the occasion in style, courtesy of a sweet new whip. It looks like the model is starting out her 21st on a good note, because Scott Disick’s birthday present for Sofia Richie was a luxury Aston Martin car. Richie took to her Instagram Stories to document her new ride from every angle and give her fans a preview of the day's festivities, and it's just as luxurious as you'd expect.

It's been a whirlwind couple of days for the star, who's been counting down to her 21st birthday by jetting off to Europe and exploring France and Italy with Disick over the past few weeks. True to form, Richie has been keeping her followers up to date on her holiday, sharing 'grams of herself posing by scenic waterfronts and balancing aboard yachts, but her posts on Saturday, Aug. 24 showed that she was taking the celebration to the next level on her actual birthday. Just hours after sharing a photo of her getting an IV in preparation for her birthday festivities, Richie showed that, thanks to Disick, her celebration was starting off on an ultra-luxe foot.

Early on Saturday morning, the 21-year-old took to the social media app to share several Instagram Stories proclaiming that her 36-year-old beau had won the "Best BF Award" with her sweet new ride: A sleek black Aston Martin car with orange leather interiors and specialty wood detailing.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

"Holy sh*t! 21!" the star captioned a photo of her new wheels, which had been decorated with a giant red bow on top. In a subsequent video, she gave Disick credit for the luxurious gift, writing, "Best BF Award" as she opened up the door of the car and gave viewers a peek inside the vehicle.

In another photo, Richie appeared to set the tone for the rest of the day when she got behind the wheel of the car. "Let the day begin," she wrote, showing off her nails that had been fittingly painted with the number "21" on them.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

The luxury whip wasn't the only surprise from her boyfriend that morning. Richie also took to her Instagram Story to share footage of an elaborate breakfast spread of eggs, bacon, pancakes, a slice of cake, and blueberries that had been arranged to form the letter "S." Rose petals were then layered over the whole arrangement.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Richie also took to the social media platform to give her followers a sneak peek at the festivities ahead as well as her guest list for the evening. In a series of videos shared to Instagram, Kylie Jenner could be seen surprising Richie before they headed onboard a private jet to get their makeup and hair done with a group of friends. While the birthday girl didn't share where she and her crew were jet setting off to, I'd keep an eye on Richie's Instagram Stories for what's sure to be an over-the-top celebration (especially if Jenner is involved in the planning).

Happy birthday, Sofia!