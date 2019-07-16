Scooter Braun's Quotes About Justin Bieber Are All About Loyalty

Scooter Braun has been Justin Bieber's manager since the beginning of time — if time started when The Bieb's career did in 2008, I mean. Scooter has been with Bieber through all of his ups and downs, including his spat of legal troubles in 2014 and his relationship troubles with Selena Gomez. Braun seemed to always be there to offer words of encouragement and support for his long-time client and self-proclaimed little bro. Scooter Braun's quotes about Justin Bieber are truly so uplifting and touching, and show that Braun just wants the best for the young pop star.

On Bieber's struggles with fame

In July 2018, Braun spoke with The Guardian about Bieber's struggles with fame, commenting on how Bieber's been able to remain more grounded by finding his faith.

“The best thing that happened to Justin Bieber is that he found God," Braun said. "He was able to remove himself from being worshipped, and realize he’s in service to others. Because I don’t think human beings are built to be worshipped.”

On Bieber's integrity

In 2016, Justin Bieber was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a man named Rodney Tobias Cannon. The altercation, which reportedly took place outside of the Westin Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio, was said to have started when Cannon took a photo of Bieber. Cannon eventually sued Bieber, claiming he "sustained injuries to his face, head, and back" as well as emotional and mental injuries, according to People. Cannon also claimed Bieber used the "N-word" towards him during the confrontation. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber's team for comment on the altercation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After the news of the lawsuit and Cannon's claims broke, Braun came to JB's defense over Twitter, tweeting out a statement that highlighted Bieber's integrity. "Justin Bieber has done a lot of stupid things in his past but what he has also done is apologize and own those mistakes," he wrote. "This most recent claim against him is completely false and a fabrication from a man who tried to push for money for the last several years."

On protecting his little brother

In June 2014, Bieber was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol as well as driving with an expired license and resisting arrest. According to The Miami Herald, Bieber’s entourage used large, black SUVs to block traffic on Pine Tree Drive so they could turn the street into a real-life scene out of The Fast and The Furious. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber's team for comment on the 2014 arrest, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Braun took to Twitter to let Bieber know he would step up and look out for him in the way a true friend should. “@justinbieber love you and I will act in the manner of someone who truly cares," he tweeted.

Also, in a now-deleted post, Braun offered some inspiring words that seemed to be in regards to Bieber's situation: "What defines us is how well we rise after falling."

On Bieber's continued growth

In August 2015, Braun sat down with Larry King and opened up about Bieber's rough patch dealing with the law, making note of how well Bieber has bounced back.

"You know, as a society we tell our youth, ‘We want them to succeed, we want them to succeed. Yet if youth succeeds, we immediately belittle that and say, ‘You don’t deserve it, you’re too young.’ And that’s a very mixed message," Braun told King.

"I think that he went through real stuff. He’s a real person, and I’m very proud of him ’cause I have friends who went through stuff at 18, 19, and they don’t come out of it ’til they’re 30," he continued. "And to see where he is now, a year later, happy and healthy, and you know having that perspective — I’m very proud of him."

On Bieber's growth as a person

In March 2019, Bieber turned 25 and Braun celebrated with the cutest throwback photo and a sweet caption to match that commended Bieber for his growth as a man. "Our first pic and now you are 25. My day 1. You know exactly what it is and how I feel. I love you. Happy birthday you grown ass man. Proud of you."

Spoken like true big bro. As a Belieber, it makes me happy to know JB has someone so supportive in his corner.