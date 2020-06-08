The collaboration every Schitt's Creek fan has been waiting for finally happened during the cast's appearance on YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" commencement event. The segment kicked off with a heartwarming song, and then ended with a celebrity cameo right out of David Rose's wildest dreams. Fans of the show need to check out the Schitt's Creek and Mariah Carey "Dear Class of 2020" video, because Carey is such an important part of the series' central love story.

YouTube's star-studded commencement event "Dear Class of 2020" streamed on Sunday, June 7, and it had some of the biggest names in pop culture offering their congratulations and advice to the high school and college seniors graduating while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Beyoncé, BTS, Lady Gaga, and Barack and Michelle Obama were just some of the major celebrities to appear in the video.

As a treat for all the Schitt's Creek fans, the Rose family and friends also had an in-character virtual reunion, as Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Patrick (Noah Reid), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Twyla (Sarah Levy), Ronnie (Karen Robinson), Jocelyn (Jenn Robertson), and Ray (Rizwan Manji) all came together to dedicate a performance of Mariah Carey's "Hero" to teachers. Given that Reid is a professional musician, Patrick led the a cappella cover as everyone else harmonized.

While the cover itself was beautiful, the real shock came at the very end, when Carey herself popped in to sing the final notes of her 1993 hit. Obviously, David freaked out, yelling "I think I'm having a heart attack!"

After thanking all the teachers who helped their students reach graduation, Carey gave a quick but meaningful gift to all Schitt's Creek fans by singing the chorus of "Always Be My Baby" to David, who passed out from excitement. As fans know, Patrick sang part of "Always Be My Baby" to David during his wedding vows in the series finale of Schitt's Creek, a moment that called back to Patrick telling David "You're my Mariah Carey" after they both said they loved one another for the first time.

As an integral part of the show herself, Carey became a vocal fan of Schitt's Creek. Some fans even thought Carey might cameo in the final season, which aired at the beginning of 2020, but that didn't happen. At least now all the superfans got to see David Rose finally meet and interact with his ultimate idol.