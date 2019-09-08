When American Horror Story returns in September for its ninth season, a few familiar faces won't be returning. While Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, and Sarah Paulson announced earlier this year that they wouldn't be a part of the upcoming installment, there's still a chance that the Ocean's 8 actress could be making an appearance after all. Fans, get ready to get pumped, because Sarah Paulson’s comments on her possible AHS: 1984 cameo hint that we could be seeing the actress in a minor role when Season 9 premieres on Sept. 18.

You might remember that back on July 8, Variety first reported that Paulson "will not appear in a significant role" in the upcoming season of AHS: 1984 alongside fellow cast members Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd, and Emma Roberts, seeming to confirm that we won't be seeing the beloved AHS veteran when the show returns to FX in just a few weeks. However, on Saturday, Sept. 7, Paulson appeared to hint that there's a chance that she'll be making an appearance of sorts while walking the red carpet of the Abominable premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 8.

When asked about the upcoming season, Paulson played coy, teasing "I may pop up," while talking to ET.

Considering that Paulson has been a mainstay in all of the earlier seasons and appeared in all of them (even though she was in just three episodes in Season 1), she called her lack of involvement in Season 9 "bittersweet."

"It's a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show," she told the publication. "So I'm getting updates about how it's all going and what they're doing, and I'm like, 'Wait, what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.' And then I'm also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I'm not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights."

Paulson, who's been busy promoting Abominable, says she still expects to have a serious case of FOMO when she tunes in for the season, though.

"But, it'll be hard. I'll be watching and cheering everybody on. I'm really excited for this season. I think it's a really cool idea for the show this year," Paulson added.

She concluded with yet another tease at a possible cameo. "And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though."

The actress played coy with details about what AHS diehards can expect from the newest installment, which has been shrouded in mystery. While a few teaser trailers have been released, all that's really known is that AHS: 1984 will draw inspiration from 1980s horror movies, per Entertainment Weekly, specifically a "classic summer camp horror trope." Cody Fern, Lourd, Roberts, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch will all be returning, along with a slew of new characters.

"Anytime that you can be a part of something responsible for, or attempting to, or encouraging people to be empowered and lifted up, is only a good thing," Paulson told ET. "So I feel very happy and very fortunate to be a part of it."

There's no telling whether Paulson plans to take a more active role in Season 10 of the series, which is expected to air in 2020, but I'd keep an eye out for any potential cameos when AHS: 1984 comes to FX on Sept. 18.