While Election Day has been a source of stress for many, it comes with a silver lining. On Nov. 3, Sarah McBride made her mark as the first openly transgender person to be elected state senator in U.S. history, effectively making her the highest ranking trans politician in the country. After spending years advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in her home state and around the country, Sarah McBride's Delaware Senate win makes her the United States' first openly trans state senator, and people all over America are celebrating this monumental victory for equality.

The newly elected state senator has spent the length of her political career building a foundation of equality for LGBTQ+ communities across the country. She's assumed several high-profile roles since she first began pursuing politics in college, serving as the national press secretary at the Human Rights Campaign, joining the board of directors at Equality Delaware, and even working alongside former Governor Jack Markell and former Attorney General Beau Biden.

McBride first entered the national spotlight in 2015, when she became the first transgender American to speak at the Democratic National Convention. “Will we be a nation where there's only one way to love, one way to look, one way to live?" She asked during her speech. "Or will we be a nation where everyone has the freedom to live openly and equally — a nation that's stronger together?" she added. While this question remains especially poignant for many Americans on election night, McBride has worked hard to establish legislation ensuring equality for LGBTQ+ communities. To point, in 2013, when McBride was just a senior at the American University, she collaborated with the late Beau Biden to pass the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act — which passed by a single-vote margin.

More to come...