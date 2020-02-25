Sarah Hyland may be done playing Ariel Winter's big sister on Modern Family, but that won't stop her from acting like one in real life. The former onscreen siblings just wrapped filming the final season of the hit comedy show after 11 seasons, and it's clear their bond goes beyond the set. Sarah Hyland's response to a troll criticizing Ariel Winter's sheer dress was classy AF, and proved the two will always have each other's back.

After an emotional past few months filming the last episodes of Modern Family, the cast and crew enjoyed a celebration, which many cast members documented on social media. Hyland shared a beautiful series of Instagram photos with her castmates and captioned it:

I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂 We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️

The lead image just so happened to be a gorgeous pic of Hyland and Winter wearing similar little black dresses that garnered a lot of attention.

"You ladies both look 🔥!!!" Hyland's fiancé, Wells Adams, wrote. "You both look hawt. holy sh*t mama!!!!!" Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, gushed.

While there were a lot of positive comments, Winter's sheer ensemble was also met with a lot of criticism, something Hyland wasn't standing for.

"Ariel is beautiful but that outfit is more for a strip club or surprise for the boyfriend. Come on girl," one person commented. Another shared their opinion writing, "A little too revealing on Ariel’s dress. I’m sure every 20something on here loves it but it’s too bikini-like for me. Lacks class. She’s too pretty to settle for that look.”

The comment that caught Hyland's attention read: "What’s up with Ariel Winter’s outfit tho."

Instead of hitting back with a rude remark of her own, Hyland defended Winter by responding, "You [mean] that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW.” Mic drop.

America may be saying goodbye to the Dunphy family, but Winter and Hyland just proved they'll forever have a bond like real-life siblings.