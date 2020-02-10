Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, some of the biggest names in Hollywood shut down the red carpet with their sartorial choices for the evening. While there were plenty of beautiful gowns to ooh and ah over, Sandra Oh earned herself a spot on the best dressed list with a positively stunning creation. In addition to delicate sequin detailing and a velvet bow, Sandra Oh's 2020 Oscars dress featured some seriously beautiful sleeves.

The actress stepped on the (sopping wet) red carpet wearing a champagne-colored Elie Saab gown — one I need in my closet about five minutes ago. The long dress featured thousands of sequins, a plunging neckline with a sheer covering, and quite possibly the best sleeves I've ever seen. The top half of the gown's sleeves featured large, sculptural, floral-esque bunches of tulle and lace extending from her shoulders to her elbows. These 3-D elements also appeared all along the bottom of her gown's skirt, making Oh look like a truly ethereal being. She paired the gown with a gold velvet bow belt, gorgeous jewel-encrusted hoop earrings, a thick silver ring on one hand, and several thick chain bracelets on the other.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh's romantic makeup and hair look perfectly complimented her elegant gown for the night. The actress rocked sky-high false lashes with a beautifully bronzed eyeshadow look, a bold rosy blush, and a rosy pink lipstick. Using Suave Professionals products, hairstylist Peter Butler styled Oh's hair into a curly updo, which a thick braid running down the back of her head.

Courtesy of Suave Professionals

In 2019, Oh received a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination for her leading role in the hit series Killing Eve. Sadly, Oh isn't nominated for any Oscar awards this year. However, she is among the list of presenters tonight. If we're being completely honest, though, Oh's dress tonight deserves it's own award. BRB, petitioning the Academy to add a "Best Dress" award to its lineup for next year.