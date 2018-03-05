With as many women as there are at the 90th annual Academy Awards, it's not that surprising that we've had them making jokes at the expense of Hollywood's sexism and racism, with presenters like Tiffany Haddish comforting those watching that more white people are coming to Emma Stone noting there are four male directors "and Greta Gerwig." But perhaps one of darkest jokes (literally) was Sandra Bullock's 2018 Oscars shade when she came up to present for Best Lighting in a Motion Picture.

What was Sandra's dark joke? It was about her age. While you may not know it to look at her, Sandra Bullock isn't the new 30 or the new 40. She's the new 50, which is pretty stunning considering how amazing she looks. But the problem with most male producers (and men in general) is that ageism, especially when it comes to women, is a huge problem in our culture. Think Angelina Jolie playing Colin Farrell's mother when they are only a year apart. Bullock herself had to push herself into producing to make two of her biggest movies, the Miss Congeniality films. And she's now spearheading the Ocean's 8 film that will come out later this year.

So with her chance to poke fun at the ageism of Hollywood and presenting the awards for lighting and cinematography, Bullock had the show dim the lights to the point where her age would not be obvious. Then from a darkened stage she kept reducing her claimed age until she reached 35...and then noted that Gal Gadot should be presenting with her, because it would be like looking in the mirror.

And then if that were not enough, she took an extra shot across the bow of Hollywood by noting that in the category of cinematography, here were "the four men and one trailblazing woman" who were nominated.

That first woman, by the way is Rachel Morrison, the cinematographer for the overlooked Fruitville Station two years ago, and who was the cinematographer for Mudbound this past year, and for which she was nominated. (We should note this year her cinematographer credit is Black Panther. So while she's breaking barriers, she's also credited with making the film for this year that's making bank.)

Morrison isn't just the first woman to be nominated ever in the Best Cinematography category in 90 years of the Oscars, she's also the first to be nominated for a film that was distributed via streaming. When Mudbound was bought by Netflix after the Sundance Film Festival last year, there were numerous tweets regretting that this meant it's Oscar chances had just flown out the window.

But Morrison's work, as well as the work of Mary J. Blige and others on the Mudbound film proved too powerful for old school prejudices against films released via streaming formats, and the Oscars for the first time nominated a Netflix distributed film, along with making history, both by nominating Blige for Best Song and Best Supporting Actress, and Morrison for Best Cinematography.

Sadly, like Mary J., Morrison didn't win in her category either.

This was a bit of a surprise win for Morrison to lose to, most assumed that the win would either go to Dan Laustsen for The Shape of Water, or to Hoyte van Hoytema for Dunkirk. Dunkirk had already party swept many of the technical categories, and The Shape of Water was a heavy favorite to win in most places it was nominated, especially Best Picture. Either way, the assumption was that though the Oscars had broken barriers with Morrison's nomination, and a nomination for Netflix, they just weren't quite progressive enough to follow it up with a win.

Sadly, they were right. But at least Bullock got a kick in while she could.