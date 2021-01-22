If you haven't been following along with the Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett drama, then you should know things got extra juicy this week when the Girl Meets World star dropped her new single, "Skin." Fans think the ballad is a clap back to Rodrigo's viral hit song "Drivers License," which appeared to call out Carpenter for spending time with her ex, Bassett. Is a 21-year-old feuding with a 17-year-old over a guy the cutest look? Probably not, but it does make for some fascinating drama. And when you consider Sabrina Carpenter’s zodiac sign, it’s also not that surprising, because Tauruses roll hard for the ones they care for and can get a bit territorial, too.

Carpenter was born May 11, 1999 under the sign of Taurus. If you're familiar with this sign, then you know they're all heart. Grounded by their connection to the element of earth, Taurus seeks both a steady emotional connection and someone they can share creature comforts with. They're very sensual and drawn to aesthetics, thanks to their ruling planet, Venus, so they have a great appreciation for finer things in life. They love good food, beautiful surroundings, and great sex. When it comes to relationships, they may be slow to fully open up to someone. But once you have Taurus’ heart, you couldn't ask for a more devout partner. Here’s what else we can surmise about what Carpenter's like as a partner based on her zodiac sign.

Taurus is very selective about their partners.

While Taurus enjoys being in a relationship, they aren't willing to settle for any partner. They are, not to put too fine a point on it, picky. They have very high standards for all the things in life, so it really shouldn't come as a surprise that they want to make sure the person they give their heart to meets or exceeds their expectations. They want a relationship that's steady, safe, respectful, and romantic. In return, they offer the same unwavering loyalty and devotion. Taurus loves hard and generously.

They enjoy routine.

There are some signs in the zodiac (cough, Gemini, cough, Sagittarius) for whom routine is an instant romance killer. Taurus, on the other hand, loves a good, steady routine. It's not that they don't like the occasional good surprise, but they would prefer to find their comfort zone and someone to share it with, then stick with it. They put a lot of effort into making their comfort zone as cozy as possible, so why would they ever want to leave it?

They have a stubborn streak a mile wide.

While Taurus is known for their warm and loving heart, they also have a well-earned reputation for being the most stubborn sign in the zodiac. They're usually pretty easy going, but when they're pushed too hard, or they've made up their mind about something, Taurus can dig in their heels and become an immovable force. This can make arguing with them a true challenge. When this happens, it's best to take a moment to cool off and give Taurus a chance to let down their defenses a bit before calmly re-engaging. Otherwise, compromise is off the table.

Taurus typically likes to keep it drama-free, the only exceptions being when they either feel protective about the people they care for, or like their character's being questioned. That might explain a few of those extra spicy lyrics on “Skin.” One thing you can count on with Taurus is that, when things settle down, they're happy to get cozy with the one they love. If that happens to be Bassett in this case, well, lucky him.