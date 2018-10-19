Do you know what I've realized? Avocado toast is getting really freaking expensive. Whenever I go to brunch and order a slice of multigrain bread with ripe avocados smeared across the top of it, I usually end up dropping a good $10. I know, I know — making it at home would be a lot cheaper, but that's also wildly inconvenient. Thankfully, Sabra Breakfast Avocado Toast is here to help millennials (like me) eat their favorite snack without the hassle. Plus, it's really cheap, so you can kiss wallet-draining brunches goodbye (until you're ready to #treatyoself, that is).

When you think about it, making the perfect avocado toast at home takes a lot of work. First, you have to wait for your avocado to reach its peak ripeness... and you know how that goes. One second, your avocado is as hard as a rock — and the next, it's too mushy to hold without poking a hole into its side with your finger. The struggle is real, guys. Then, you have to toast your bread so it's not too burnt, but still has a good crunch that compliments the smoothness of your avocado spread.

*Bonus points if you put a poached egg on top.*

As you can see, there's a lot that goes into making the perfect avocado toast, and Sabra gets that. The food company — which specializes in an array of delicious dips — released a Breakfast Avocado Toast package that you're probably going to love. The convenient product includes both avocado spread and bread, which means you'll have everything you need in one packet to make your favorite snack.

The most convenient aspect of Sabra's Breakfast Avocado Toast is that the avocado already comes as a spread, so you won't have to get your hands messy by cutting an avocado on your own. Plus, the bread already comes as "crispy whole grain toast," which means you don't have to toast anything. That'll prevent any bread that's too burnt (or a counter full of crumbs). All you'll need is a spreading utensil and a plate. Or, you can just scoop the avocado spread out of the package with some toast. Why dirty the dishes if you can eat it straight out of the container?

Regardless of how you choose to eat it, you'll still get the avocado toast experience. However, you won't be dropping big bucks for it. Believe it or not, you can purchase Sabra's Breakfast Avocado Toast at Target for less than $3. If you don't live by a Target, though, don't sweat it. Sabra's website will provide you with a list of stores in your area that sell the breakfast delicacy. In order to find them, click "WHERE TO BUY" on the Sabra's product page for the spread. Then, you'll be taken to a map where you can provide your zip code. Once you do, nearby locations that sell the product will populate on your screen.

If you're looking for a quick (and easy) breakfast, Sabra Breakfast Avocado Toast is definitely the way to go. Grab a few packages and share 'em with your friends during your next brunch date.