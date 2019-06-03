It’s not a stretch to say that Keeping Up With The Kardashians wouldn’t be the same without one or more of the Kardashian sisters being on the show. The whole clan has been at it for over a decade with cameras following their every move. So, it makes sense that they’d tire of it at one point or another. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example, who recently revealed that she may want to call it quits one day. But Ryan Seacrest, who executive produces the show, told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes the show can go on for a little while longer. Ryan Seacrest’s comments about Kourtney Kardashian possibly quitting KUWTK will give you hope.

So, is Kardashian actually leaving the show? Not yet, but it seems to always be in the back of her mind. In a recent interview with Paper magazine, Kardashian admitted that she would be perfectly happy if she could move away from the life she knows now.

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came.' We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas," she said before confessing that she would be happy without cameras following her, "I would be very happy.”

When asked by ET what he thought of Kardashian’s comments that she would be totally happy leaving the show, Seacrest was taken aback by the thought. "She would?" he responded.

Addressing Kardashian directly, Seacrest said that he’d be fine with her taking a break from the cameras, as long as she returns to the show eventually.

"Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney," Seacrest said. "You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don't know how they do it."

After giving ET his initial reaction to Kardashian’s comments, Seacrest took a step back and tried to empathize with Kardashian’s comments. Turns out, he really couldn’t imagine doing what Kardashian and the rest of the family has been doing for so long.

"They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them," Seacrest said of the Kardashians' time on reality TV. "I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her."

So, basically, it sounds like Seacrest is confident that Kardashian would come back to reality TV even if she decided to take a break from it all. It also sounds as though he truly does empathize with Kardashian’s desire to live a more private existence. I’m sure that’s something a lot of people can understand. It takes a special kind of resilience to be so open to scrutiny for such a long period of time, as the Kardashians have. No wonder Kourtney wants a break!