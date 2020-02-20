Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Show 'Hollywood' Premieres Sooner Than You Realize

When Ryan Murphy jumped ship from Fox to Netflix, there was a great deal of excitement about how his newfound freedom would play out at the streaming service. But The Politician, which arrived not long after the contract started, wasn't his first project, merely one the streamer had picked up before the deal was made. Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show Hollywood marks the first official title under this production deal, and fans will be excited to know the premiere date isn't too far away.

For this first TV series under the Netflix banner, Murphy paired up with two of his past collaborators, Ian Brennan (Glee) and Janet Mock (Pose). But the series isn't a musical. (Though considering the subject matter, music might be involved eventually.) Instead, it's a story about Hollywood's golden age, those early post World War II years, when the Studio System was coming to an end, and anything seemed possible in the new Atomic Age.

Like the best Ryan Murphy shows, the series is an ensemble. The starring cast list reads like a who's who of Murphy veterans. There's David Corenswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story), and Patti LuPone (Pose). Several big-name actors are joining Murphy for the first time, including Joe Mantello (Angels In America), Holland Taylor (Two & A Half Men) Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory). And as always, there are some newer faces from theater and film, like Jake Picking, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, and Jeremy Pope.

Netflix

Here's the series' synopsis:

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Hollywood will run seven episodes altogether, with a May 1, 2020 launch date.