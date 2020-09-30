Ryan Dorsey's life has changed irrevocably after Naya Rivera's tragic death on July 8, and he isn't going to let the ignorance of haters affect him as he moves forward and heals. The actor made headlines earlier this month when it was speculated that Rivera's sister, Nickayla, had moved in with him to help care for Naya and Dorsey's son, Josey, and he's now sounding off regarding people's judgement. Ryan Dorsey's response to backlash over Naya Rivera's sister living with him is heated and heartbreaking.

Reports about Dorsey and Nickayla's living situation surfaced in September, just two months after Rivera's tragic death due to accidental drowning was confirmed.

Nickayla subtly spoke out about moving in with Dorsey and Josey in an Instagram Story on Sept. 28, writing: "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself. Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

Hours later, Dorsey posted a 12-minute video to his Instagram where he poured his heart out about the situation, saying he tends to ignore the comments about his life but this time he couldn't sit back and let rumors swirl.

"It’s truly sad that this is the world that we live in, where people were raised to think it’s okay to just spew hatred in general," he said. "Especially when they make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through."

Speaking directly about Nickayla moving in with him and Josey, Dorsey shared an emotional story about it being the 5-year-old's request:

He asked me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because she's now the closest thing he has to a mom. Because you're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child .... And to have to let him get what he wants, what he asks for, and what he needs right now, which is his family ... It's a temporary situation. After all that he's had to go through how could you deny him that? And because of what? What some strangers might think, or say, or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, ill-logical, misinformed tabloid?

Dorsey continued: "So when you put your child to bed you don't always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don't have to be sad any day or night wondering when does it get better. At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don't have to deal with being completely alone."

Dorsey and Nickayla are clearly putting Josey's needs first and at the end of the day, that's all that matters.