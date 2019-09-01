Almost six months after getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo is turning to a surprising source for some words of wisdom on married life: None other than the Supreme Court's very own RBG. While making an appearance during the Library of Congress' National Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31, the justice revealed that the songstress approached her a few months back for tips on making her life post-nuptials a happy one. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s marriage advice to Jennifer Lopez includes something she apparently learned from her own mother-in-law, and the tip will make you LOL.

On Aug. 31, the 86-year-old recounted the celebrity meeting while making an appearance during the annual book festival, per a Twitter clip shared by The Hill. The subject got brought up after Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden told the approximately 4,000 people gathered at the event that Ginsburg had asked to be called the "J.Lo of jurisprudence" instead of the title of "Beyoncé of jurisprudence."

Ginsburg addressed the crowd, explaining, "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez."

During their chat, which the politician called a "very nice visit," she said that the "On The Floor" songstress asked her about her secrets to a happy marriage. While Lopez and A-Rod have been together for three years now and seem more solid than ever, with the former pro athlete traveling with her to concerts with her all over the world and posting up a storm about his S.O. on social media, Lopez turned to Ginsburg for her wisdom on continuing to make her relationship a happy one after walking down the aisle. Considering that Ginsburg was wed to her husband Marty for over five decades before he passed away in 2010, she is an expert in the area and was happy to oblige.

Turning to the audience, Ginsburg revealed that she left the Hustlers actress with some tongue-in-cheek advice that her mother-in-law imparted to her on her wedding day.

"On the day I was married, my mother-in-law — I was married at her home — she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage," the Supreme Court Justice recalled. "And I said, 'I'd be glad to hear it. What is it?' And she responded: 'It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the audience didn't get to learn how Lopez and Rodriguez reacted to this hilarious tidbit of wisdom, but I'm guessing the "Ain't Your Mama" singer took it in good fun.

Now, the biggest question on my mind is could Ginsburg be an attendee when J-Rod does decide to tie the knot? I wouldn't get my hopes up as a source told People back in May that the couple "are not doing a huge wedding," instead choosing "a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids." Still, from the sounds of things, the trio does seem pretty tight now, so I wouldn't rule an RGB appearance out just yet.