Rosalía Is MAC's Newest Viva Glam Ambassador & She's On Fire

As if winning six Grammys, appearing in the most hyped music video of the year, and dropping a new single with Travis Scott wasn't enough, Rosalía has even more up her sleeve for 2020. On Aug. 31, MAC announced Rosalía as the newest Viva Glam ambassador. The Latin singer joins the likes of Mary J. Blige, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus as the latest face of Viva Glam. In celebration of the fund's 26-year anniversary, Rosalía and MAC created a fiery new lipstick that drops online and in select MAC stores on Sept. 24. To sweeten the deal, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the MAC Viva Glam Fund.

“We are beyond proud to join forces with the incomparable Rosalía, who will elevate the M•A•C VIVA GLAM campaign to new levels this year. Aside from her epic voice and coveted style, Rosalía is deeply committed to improving the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS around the globe, especially those most vulnerable, including women, girls, and the LGBTQIA+ community,” John Demsey, chairman of the M•A•C Viva Glam Fund, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. Since its founding in 1994, Viva Glam has raised over $500 million in support of equal rights for women and the LGBTQ+ community, but this year, it’s adding another cause to its roster. The fund has pledged to donate $10 million to COVID-19 relief.

Courtesy of MAC

With Rosalía as the newest Viva Glam Ambassador comes a new Viva Glam lipstick: VG26 ($19, MAC). The new shade is a bright, orangey red that perfectly complements Rosalía's fiery energy and passion. Although it isn't available until Sept. 24, you can preorder the lipstick now on the MAC website.

“I remember being 20 years old and saving all my money so I could buy MAC eye-shadow palettes or a makeup brush,” Rosalía told Vogue. “There are so many communities that have been affected by COVID ... I am happy to be able to contribute just a little to help people during this time.” For this latest iteration, the singer wanted to bring her signature red shade to MAC. It’s matte with just a tint of blue that, according to Rosalía, "makes a big difference."

By treating yourself to this Rosalía-inspired lipstick, you’re not only channeling flamenco to your look, but you’re also giving back, so it's a win-win. VG26 retails for $19 and will quickly become your go-to lipstick every time you want to make a statement.