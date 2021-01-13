Rocket Mortgage is giving you a big reason — aside from The Weeknd's Halftime Show — to keep your eyes glued to the TV on Super Bowl Sunday. The company is bringing back its Super Bowl Square game ahead of Feb. 7, and when you enter, you could potentially win $50,000 every time the score changes. The best part? Rocket Mortgage's Super Bowl 2021 squares are completely free to play.

Iconic commercials and star-studded halftime shows aside, this year's sweepstakes will give you an extra incentive to tune into the Super Bowl and potentially score at least $50,000. In addition to two grand prizes of $500,000 (one of which will be given away at halftime and the second at the end of the game), Rocket Mortgage will also be giving up to 30 contestants $50,000 every single time the score changes, meaning all touchdowns, field goals, extra points, and safeties could score you some major cash.

To enter your name in the running, enter before he sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 4. If you're 18 years old or older, you can register with your personal information at RocketMortgageSquares.com, answering a few questions, and then selecting a "square" from a grid of options. Keep in mind, once you've chosen a square, you are not able to change it, so pick wisely.

You can get up to 10 bonus squares if you share your unique sweepstakes link on Facebook and Twitter and someone enters the contest through it. But, you'll still need to select all bonus squares before the sweepstakes are over on Feb. 4 or you'll lose them.

Rocket Mortgage will randomly assign numbers to each square, labeling it with the competing teams on the x and y axis, respectively, as well as assigning digits 0-9 on each row and column. Once the entries close, and you'll receive an email telling you which one (or ones) you got before the game starts. Keep in mind that multiple entrants likely picked the same square and thus, the same number, as you, so you won't automatically win $50,000 if your square is called during the game. (Your square will be called if the last digit of each teams’ score matches your square whenever there is an official score change.) Every person who chose that square will be entered into a drawing, and one winner will be randomly chosen to take home the $50,000.

To check if you've won, you can look at the RocketMortgage Facebook and Twitter feeds during the game as well as RocketMortgageSquares.com. They'll be sharing winners' first and last names and the city they live in.

There's still a chance you could win money even if your square isn't chosen, as Rocket Mortgage will also be automatically entering everyone who signed up for a chance to win one of two $500,000 grand prize checks. The company will be announcing the winners on their social media accounts and website during halftime and at the end of the game. You only have until Feb. 4 to cast your name in the running, so don't sleep on the chance potentially score up to half a million dollars.