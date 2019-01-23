This gig is ideal for anyone who has the travel bug, no matter what your budget may be. According to the press release via Robbins Brothers, this contest will pay for all of your travel expenses as you hit up some of the best destinations in the country. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, huh?

Robbins Brothers has shops throughout the Western U.S. to help couples find the perfect engagement ring. Now, they want you to assist them in discovering the most romantic places around the country!

If you win, you don't have to worry about sacrificing your career. Instead, you'll be required to travel to six different cities in the U.S., over the course of six different weekends. You'll have a total of six months to complete your scouting duties.

During each trip (which will take place Friday through Sunday, for a total of 48 hours), you'll have time to explore to your heart's desire and capture your experiences. These weekenders will give you the time to check out beautiful landscapes, search for incredible restaurants, and discover the most romantic proposal spots. If this job sounds like it was made for you, then keep reading to see if you qualify.