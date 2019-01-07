Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, and now RM from BTS. These are three stars who saw Kate Hudson's blue hair in Bride Wars and thought, "Hmmm, looks nice! Imma copy." Just kidding. That's not the inspiration. But they do all have blue hair! And RM from BTS' new blue and blonde hair has BTS fans feeling a certain type of way this fine January morning.

The BTS crooner showed off his new icy locks at Korea's 33rd annual Golden Disc Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6. BTS performed two of their hit songs at the annual award show ("Fake Love" and "Idol"), and as always, they gave a big thank you to their loyal BTS ARMY (the name of their fandom) when they accepted their awards.

“We turn the honor of the awards to our official fanclub ARMY for supporting us throughout 2018,” RM, the group's leader, said when accepting one of the Golden Disc awards. “We had a hard time at the start of the year, getting a lot of pressure about the huge title we got over the last few years. But now we think that if we work hard and always stay humble, the pressure will soon disappear. Once again, thank you Army."

Sure, fans always love the sweet shoutouts they get from the group, but all they could really focus on was RM's (whose real name is Namjoon) blue and blonde hair.

Consider the ARMY shooketh.

Some fans weren't too into the mixed hair, though.

I don't know, I think this multicolored 'do is a lewk. But also, RM can do whatever he wants with his hair. His hair has basically been every color of the rainbow at this point.

BTS ended up taking home all six of the huge awards they were nominated for at the Golden Disc Awards: the Disc Daesang ("grand prize"), Digital Bonsang ("main prize"), Disk Bonsang, Global VLIVE top 10 Best Artist Awards, U+ Idol Live Popularity Award, and the NetEase Most Popular K-pop Star award. But the real treat was seeing RM's dreamy new locks.

Blue hair seems to be the 2019 hair trend.

Lady Gaga dons an electric blue wig for her Vegas show, and she also showed off an icy blue and blonde look at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner also has blue hair now. She dyed it this cotton candy color around New Year's Eve.

The hair color literally matches the interior and exterior of her new car, so that's cute.

People on Twitter are loving this blue hair moment we're having.

Me: I love my blonde hair! Also me: Lady Gaga has blue hair?! Must. Do. The. Same. *Runs to nearest hair salon*.

RM has shown off a bunch of different hair looks in the past, so it should come as no surprise to the BTS ARMY that the group's fearless leader was also fearless enough to have his hair be both blonde and blue at the same time. The year 2019 is all about bold hair decisions, OK?!