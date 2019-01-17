Rita Ora is giving nothing away when it comes to her rumored relationship with Andrew Garfield. In a recent interview with “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1, Ora had an unexpected reaction to a tricky question about Garfield and his role in Spider-Man. Rita Ora’s response to a question about Andrew Garfield is clever, but also kind of shocking!

“Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?” the SiriusXM interviewer asked.

Ora cracked up right away because she knew exactly the kind of response they were after. But she wasn’t going to give in!

“You’re making me wake up this morning,” Ora said as she laughed. “I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer.”

First of all, that’s a very interesting way of getting around the question! Second of all, she’s never watched Spider-Man? Shocking! If she is dating Garfield, I hope she gets around to watching the films because he’s lovely in them and she deserves to see that.

Garfield and Ora first sparked romance rumors in November 2018 when an insider source told The Sun that their relationship had progressed beyond friendship.

“Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago,” the source said. “But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal. It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.”

Check out Rita Ora’s response to SiriusXM’s question about Andrew Garfield:

SiriusXM on YouTube

Later that month, Ora opened up to People about her love life, which she rarely does. In the interview, she didn’t name anyone specifically but did reveal that she’s not looking for a specific type of person.

“I never know what I’m looking for,” Ora said. “I don’t actually [have a type], at all.”

And when the outlet asked her if she had any trouble in the romance department in terms of finding a partner, Ora asserted that she doesn’t!

“No, not really,” she said. “I don’t have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.”

Beyond that, Ora and Garfield have remained mum about any possible relationship between them. They did, however, add further fuel to the romance rumors by stepping out together in December 2018. According to People, Ora and Garfield were spotted over the Christmas holiday in London’s Primrose Hill district. In photos from the outing, which you can see here, the two stars looked happy and comfortable together.

Prior to being linked to each other, Ora was linked to singer Liam Payne while Garfield was briefly rumored to be dating actress Susie Abromeit. Neither of the relationships panned out and now the world waits for confirmation that Ora and Garfield are an item!

So, are they dating? Are they just friends? Who knows! Ora is certainly not giving any juice details away and I highly doubt that Garfield will either. I guess only time will tell! Until then, let’s all hope that Ora takes a peek at Garfield in Spider-Man because it’s about time. Don’t you think?