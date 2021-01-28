Rita Ora Allegedly Bribed A Restaurant To Break COVID Rules & People Are PISSED

To say fans are upset with Rita Ora right now would be an understatement. In November 2020, the UK native threw a birthday party in London, a COVID-19 hotspot where dining isn't currently allowed under London's strict lockdown order. According to a new report by TMZ, Rita Ora allegedly bribed the restaurant to break COVID rules. (Ora's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the controversy.) As new details come out about the forbidden birthday bash, including just how much Ora reportedly dropped to make the party happen, Twitter is raging over the irresponsible display of privilege.

According to TMZ, a rep for Ora requested a table at hotspot Casa Cruz to celebrate her 30th birthday on Nov. 28, 2020, offering nearly $7,000 for a spot to party. According to law enforcement, the restaurant's boss, Scottie Bhattarai, agreed to the arrangement and has since admitted he was "greedy" for doing so, TMZ reports. Bhattarai said most of his staff was on furlough, so he was the one who facilitated the night's events. The guest list reportedly included a number of big-name celebs, like Cara Delevingne and her sister, Poppy, according to the Daily Mail.

Ora previously apologized for her lapse in judgment in a Dec. 2 Instagram story, writing, “It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK… I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

As new details about the rule-breaking bash continue to come out, fans are getting angrier and angrier. "Shame on you! There are people dying and you used your money to get what you want," one fan tweeted.

Another pointed out the party was insensitive to health care workers who can barely keep up with rising COVID numbers. "What a vile & selfish diva," the fan tweeted.

"Why do they always think they above the law because of their fame," another fan questioned.

Ora has yet to address the most recent wave of backlash.