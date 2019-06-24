Rihanna is killin' the game recently, between releasing Fenty; her new luxury clothing and accessories line, and continuing to develop and release new cult-favorite Fenty Beauty products, the singer is quite literally on a roll. (I mean, I personally would also appreciate some new music, but I won't get greedy.) Anyways, it's also no secret that the star continuously slays every look that she rocks, and her look at the BET Awards on Sunday night was no exception — down to her hair style. Rihanna's 2019 BET Awards Hair Hair was a stunning shade of burgundy that was styled in a half-up, half-down ponytail by none other than celebrity hair stylist Yusef. The best part? All of the products used were less than $5 each.

To create Rihanna's look, Yusef used the Suave Professionals collection to wash, style, and hold the look. For starters, he used Suave Professionals Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo and Conditioner to wash and condition the hair prior to styling. Then, the stylist used Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Serum Gel on damp hair to create a smooth finish after blow drying.

Yusef then went on to blow dry Rihanna's hair and add extensions for added volume. After that, he seperated the hair into two sections and used a 1 1/8 inch curling iron to create voluminous tousled waves.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To finish off the look, he locked in the style with Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray, and then tied the top half of the hair with a hair tie to create the look which he's dubbed as the "baby doll" style.

In a press release sent to Elite Daily, Yusef shared that for Rihanna's BET Awards look, he wanted to create a style that was pretty yet played up her bold hair color. "For tonight's look, Rihanna wanted to look very pretty," said the stylist. "We were working with her beautiful burgundy hair, so I wanted to really feature the bold color and let it speak for itself."

If you're looking to recreate Rihanna's "baby doll" look, Yusef shared that paying attention to detail is key and doing things like teasing the pony tail, backcombing flyaways, and giving a finishing spritz of hairspray will really take the look to the next level.

For the lowdown on which extremely affordable products Yusef used to create the style, read on for some details.

Suave Professionals Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo and Conditioner

Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo $4.99 | Walmart Buy Now

Suave's shampoo and conditioner for natural hair contains shea butter and coconut oil to nourish the hair and is free of sulfates so you don't have to worry about build-up or dry, brittle locks.

Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum

Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum $4.99 | Walmart Buy Now

Sauve's Hair Define and Shine Gel Serum promises to help lock in moisture, hold style, and add major shine — and by the looks of Rihanna's radiant mane at the BET Award, I'd say the serum definitely works.

Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hair Spray

Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hair Spray $2.94 | Walmart Buy Now

To finish off Rihanna's look, Yused locked in the style with Suave's Firm Control Professional Hairspray which will only set you back $3.

So even if copping a new Fenty outfit isn't in your budget, you can still recreate Rihanna's stunning hair style from the 2019 BET Awards for super cheap.