After taking a double shot at love, Jersey Shore's best bros are back with another spinoff. This time, Pauly D is putting his "prank war champion" status to good use as he and Vinny orchestrate outrageous hijinks. Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny will give Jersey Shore fans so much more of the wild pranks Pauly D and Vinny have become known for on the reality show.

Every Jersey Shore fan knows Pauly D loves to pull off epic stunts, and the self-proclaimed "prank war champion" often has his best bud Vinny by his side when he's planning out how he's going to mess with people. So, of course, the fun-loving duo is the perfect choice to host MTV's new reality show Revenge Prank. The series will team Pauly D and Vinny up with the subject of a prank that went viral online, and the guidos will help the humiliated person get revenge on whoever pranked them by crafting the perfect revenge plot.

Revenge Prank promises to deliver some of the most over-the-top pranks fans can imagine, and Pauly D and Vinny are definitely the people to take the outlandishness to the next level.

Take a look back at some of Pauly D's best Jersey Shore pranks if you need any convincing he's the lord of pranks:

Jersey Shore on YouTube

The upcoming show will be the second MTV series Pauly D and Vinny have helmed together. In the spring of 2019, the besties starred in the dating show A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, in which they both dated a houseful of women to pick their perfect matches.

Of course, Pauly D and Vinny are also currently starring in MTV's Jersey Shore reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The rebooted series began in 2018, and is going strong in its third season, which is airing now.

MTV has not yet announced a premiere date for Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, but the network confirmed the show will begin airing sometime this summer.