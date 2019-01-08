Reese Witherspoon Shared A 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Photo That Will Make You Scream

Are you ready for season two of Big little Lies? Reese Witherspoon certainly is! The 42-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday, Jan. 7 to share a photo from the show and prompt some discussion of the upcoming season. Yep, Reese Witherspoon shared a Big Little Lies season two photo and it looks like the plot thickens. By a lot!

In the photo Witherspoon shared, you can see characters Madeline Mackenzie (Witherspoon), Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz), Celeste Right (Nicole Kidman), and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) standing in a police lineup. All of them are holding numbers and they’re still dressed in their Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfits from the first season finale.

Witherspoon’s character, Madeline, looks especially irritated to be standing in a lineup. Renata and Jane look totally bewildered at the whole thing (and for good reason), while Bonnie and Celeste seem to be taking things as they come.

If you watched season one of Big Little Lies, then you now that Celeste’s husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) met a brutal end at the hands of Bonnie. The rest of the women were also kind of responsible, too. But, by and large, it was an accident and murder was definitely not on most of their minds.

Check out Witherspoon’s photo down below:

It’ll be interesting to see how the second season of the show unfolds, especially since so much of what was established in the first season was totally dismantled in the finale. If the photo Witherspoon shared is any indication, the show is about to get even grittier than before and I think fans are going to be surprisingly pleased.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of Big Little Lies was actually never supposed to happen because they used so much of the source material (Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name) for season one. In an interview with THR, Big Little Lies producer David E. Kelley said that his love for the characters kept him from taking a risk on a second season.

“I didn't think it was a very good idea,” he said. “We wrote it as a one-off and we ended it in a way that was very lyrical. But we ended on a lie. I get so protective of characters and series, too, that I don't want to damage them in any way, and I so loved how we ended year one and I thought, ‘Let's just leave it at that.’”

So, what convinced him to give season two a try? New source material and Meryl Streep, of course.

HBO

“Mainly it came down to a creative analysis. Liane [Moriarty] wrote a novella of [new] stories, and most of them we're using,” Kelley told THR. “But the genius one was introducing this character who's being played by Meryl Streep. It's a delicious character and I felt bringing her in was both liberating and daunting. Daunting because she sets a high bar and you have to measure up, but liberating in that now the show's not going to be compared to last year. There was freedom in that.”

The power of Meryl Streep is strong, guys! Never underestimate it!

Big Little Lies is expected to return to HBO sometime in 2019.