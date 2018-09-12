I must say, a burger patty is nothing without melted cheese draped over it. Thankfully, cheeseburgers are getting the attention they deserve in September. If you're a fan of the cheesy delicacy, then you probably already know that Tuesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. Yes, my friends: Cheeseburgers have their own holiday, and they're being celebrated by restaurants far and wide. In fact, Red Robin's National Cheeseburger Day deal is something special. The eatery will be offering far more than cheeseburgers, and you'll definitely want to visit on an empty stomach.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is the perfect spot for a cheeseburger deal, because the restaurant has freaking "gourmet burgers" in its name. Plus, the company offers over 100 different toppings that customers can add to their burgers, which means it's the perfect spot for dinner on National Cheeseburger Day. But like I said, the company's holiday deal offers more than just a cheesy patty. Instead, the restaurant will be offering its signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for only $5 on Sept. 18. In order to partake in the deal, you'll have to order a beverage along with your meal (which definitely isn't a burden).

Can you believe that, though?! You can get a delicious cheeseburger and unlimited fries for only five bucks. That's less than my go-to coffee order, and my wallet is ready.

Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin, talked about the National Cheeseburger Day deal in a press release. She said, "A cheeseburger with fries and a soft drink is the quintessential all-American meal and has been a staple on our menu for nearly 50 years. The Gourmet Cheeseburger helped earn our restaurants' Burger Authority status and we look forward to celebrating its time in the spotlight with our guests on National Cheeseburger Day!"

I'm looking forward to it, too!

Before you plan your National Cheeseburger Day meal at Red Robin, you should probably know a little bit about the burger itself. The Gourmet Burger — which is the menu item tied to the $5 deal — is essentially the restaurant's classic cheeseburger. It's made with a fresh beef patty (that's never been frozen before), and is topped with red onions, Red Robin's pickle relish, lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, and of course, a choice of cheese. (Did you really think I was going to forget about that part?)

As I previously mentioned, you'll get Red Robin's Bottomless Steak Fries when you order the Gourmet Burger on Sept. 18 for only $5. It's definitely a deal you don't want to miss — especially if you're trying to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on the cheap.

In order to partake in the deal, you'll have to find a Red Robin near you. To do so, head to Red Robin's website, and hit "Find Your Red Robin." Once you click on the link, you'll be able to enter your zip code, city, or state — and a list of Red Robin locations will populate on your screen.

Again, make sure you visit on an empty stomach. You're going to want to have room for those bottomless fries you're going to munch on.