As fall progresses and the temperature outside cools down, I'm always searching for somewhere to warm up. With Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp Event going on, there's no better time to head indoors and get your taste buds fired up from the restaurant's savory menu. You'll definitely want to be in the know about Red Lobster's new "secret menu," since the lineup is packed with flavor and innovative dishes. Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp "Secret Menu" features new bites as well as old faves you'll want to try out this fall.

In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Red Lobster revealed its "secret menu" in honor of its annual Endless Shrimp Event. The event, which is currently available at Red Lobster restaurants for a limited time, costs $15.99 for unlimited shrimp. The "secret menu" has a downright delectable offering of shrimp, including the Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp Bites, and Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. The bite-sized portions of shrimp are the perfect way to casually enjoy a seafood meal, and it'll keep you coming back for more.

Red Lobster is also spicing things up by introducing the new Nashville Hot Shrimp. The new addition to Red Lobster's roster features crispy, corn flake-crusted shrimp that's drizzled in honey. It sounds perfect for anyone who is looking for both a sweet and spicy experience. Since the Nashville Hot Shrimp is a limited edition "Secret Menu" item that's only available while supplies last, it's a good idea to make trying out this Red Lobster meal a priority.

In addition to the secret menu items, Red Lobster also has two exclusive offerings during the Endless Shrimp Event: Teriyaki-Grilled Shrimp and Crispy Sriracha Honey Shrimp. Fans will also be happy to hear that classics like the Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Hand Breaded Shrimp are coming back, so you'll be able to revel in your favorites.

If you're up for the challenge, The Endless Shrimp event is the best way for shrimp lovers to indulge in as much shrimp as you can. You'll get to choose two of of your favorite shrimp preparations, and then after they're ready, you'll be able to order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. To make things better, each Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied with a choice of salad, side, and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which TBH, is worth it for the biscuits alone. "Every year, our guests count the days in anticipation of Endless Shrimp. We know it's a guest favorite because it gives our guests the opportunity to explore an abundance of exciting new flavors and preparations of shrimp as well as the classic favorites." said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster, in a Sept. 3 press release.

Red Lobster fans weighed in on the Endless Shrimp Event in Red Lobster Instagram post, and it looks like customers are wholly satisfied. Instagram user @abetterrworld reviewed the offerings, writing: "Teriyaki shrimp was the best from this selection!" User @robertshlala gave praised the restaurant overall, commenting: "I go every week, great staff great food."

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Red Lobster for the new Nashville Hot Shrimp and get ready for a blazin' hot time.