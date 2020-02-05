Red Lobster is giving its customers a reason to nix the chocolates this year, because Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine's Day 2020 are arguably the tastiest way to show bae, your BFF, or even yourself how much you care. In honor of the holiday, the restaurant's cult-favorite biscuits come in a heart-shaped box inscribed with a quote from Friends. TBH, it may be the best V-Day gift yet.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 10, Red Lobster is giving its cheesy biscuits a Valentine's Day-ready makeover. While the holiday of love is still over a week away, you can get into the treat-yo'-self spirit of the day with this V-Day-themed treat. For $1, you can add a heart-shaped box to any half-order of Cheddar Bay Biscuits placed online to be picked up at a Red Lobster location or delivered right to your door.

The red heart-shaped box comes emblazoned with the famous Friends quote, "You’re my Lobster," and a white bow design. For a personalized touch, you can make it extra special by writing your name and the recipient's name on the "To" and "From" lines. No judgment if you're both the giver and the receiver, because you can get these bad boys delivered right to your door if you choose. These limited-edition boxes are available while supplies last, so I wouldn't recommend waiting until Feb. 14 to try them out.

Courtesy of Red Lobster

Speaking of Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you can also get the cheesy treat with a side of your lobster dish of choice during Lobsterfest, which came back in late January and will be available for a limited time. Starting at $19.99, the Lobsterfest menu comes with custom-made shellfish as well as new dishes like Lobster and Chips or Lobsterfest Surf and Turf.

All of these tasty options come with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, but the cute heart-shaped boxes are only available for a limited time, so don't sleep on showing your lobster how much you love them.