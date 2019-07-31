In a perfect world, adding a hefty side of guacamole to your meal would be totally free. Alas, this isn't a perfect world, and a scoop of the good stuff usually costs extra money (sigh). However, there are restaurants that offer complimentary sides of guac, like Qdoba Mexican Eats. If you've eaten at Qdoba before, then you know about its epic special, which offers a free side of guac with every entrée. Apparently, the company its trying to convince its competitors to offer the same deal. In fact, Qdoba's Change.org free guac petition is asking for signatures to make extra guacamole free at all restaurants — and it's a total game-changer.

Qdoba officially shared its #FreeTheGuac petition via Twitter on July 30, aka the day before National Avocado Day (how fitting). In a tweet that links to the petition, the company wrote, "We're calling on all of our competitors - you know who you are - to come together around a common goal: to make #guacamole free of charge, not just for one day, but everyday."

Apparently, the Twitterverse is on board. Since the tweet was shared, the petition has already gained hundreds of signatures. At the time of publication, there are over 300 people on the list, and the number is growing quickly.

If you're intrigued by the idea of free guacamole sides, then check out the petition for yourself. On Qdoba's Change.org page, the restaurant offered a statement about its mission and talked about the importance of free guacamole. The company wrote, "Why should a customer be penalized for making a meal more flavorful? It may make dollars for our competitors, but it makes no sense to us." Talk about generous, am I right?

Qdoba's #FreeTheQuac petition then talks about how other restaurants should follow its lead and offer free side of guacamole every single day. For further persuasion, it also provides a YouTube video that shows [what appears to be] a Qdoba employee talking to strangers about free guacamole and asking them to sign the petition. Based off the video, it seems like folks are definitely digging the idea.

So, are you ready to sign the petition? Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

Qdoba Mexican Eats on YouTube

If you think that restaurants across the nation should offer free sides of guac, head to Qdoba's #FreeTheGuac petition page and add your name to the list. In order to do so, enter your first name, last name, and email address into the spaces provided. Then, hit the red "Sign this petition" button. After that, cross your fingers that more eateries will offer free sides of guacamole in the near future.

If, by chance, the petition doesn't work, you can always head to Qdoba and get your fix of free guacamole there. As I previously mentioned, the restaurant offers free sides of guac (and queso) with every entrée at participating locations. To find a Qdoba near you, head to the restaurant's website and click on the "locations" icon in the upper righthand corner of your screen. Then, enter your city information and watch nearby Qdoba spots appear on the virtual map.

When you find one that's in your town (or close to it), plan your next dinner trip and get hungry for guacamole.