The groundhog didn't see his shadow, and that means spring is coming early this year, folks. With the impending arrival of springtime comes a brand new flavor of tea that will brighten up your taste buds as you wait for the snow to melt away. Pure Leaf's Herbal Iced Teas are brewed with pretty pink hibiscus flowers for a delicious flavor that you won't soon forget.

Pure Leaf announced the new line of herbal iced teas on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The three new flavors include Mango Hibiscus, Peach Hibiscus, and Cherry Hibiscus. Each bottle is made without artificial sweeteners, so you can feel good about what you're drinking. But, if you're looking for an afternoon caffeine boost, you won't find it here. Pure Leaf's Herbal Iced Teas are free of caffeine. Normally, I'm on the market for a drink that can help me powered up all day long. This is an exception, though. I like that I can drink this one at any time of the day without having to worry about the caffeine keeping me awake at night.

"We're excited to bring real-brewed hibiscus iced tea to all of the places you buy your favorite beverage," Amy Tran, Pure Leaf Tea Master, said in a press release. "We've listened to feedback from our iced tea lovers, who shared that they love the quality and real-brewed taste that's synonymous with Pure Leaf, but also wanted a naturally caffeine-free option that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime."

Courtesy of Pure Leaf

Are you feeling thirsty yet? The good news is that the premium iced teas are currently available for purchase wherever Pure Leaf products are sold. I checked and Target sells the beverages, as well as Amazon, and both retailers have the product in stock. All three flavors are sold in an 18.5-ounce bottle for about $1.99 each, according to Pure Leaf. (Just a quick note that the pricing may vary depending on where you shop and where you live.) This size is best enjoyed as a single serving. It's the perfect size to toss in your bag and enjoy during your commute to work or throughout the day.

Additionally, the Hibiscus Lemonade and Mango Hibiscus flavors are sold in a larger, 59-ounce bottle, per Pure Leaf. This size is meant for sharing (or you can just keep it in your refrigerator to enjoy over and over again). You can find this size in the cooler section of your local grocery store or other beverage retailer.

Finally, Pure Leaf is also selling multi-packs of the Mango Hibiscus flavor. This is a great deal, because the pack includes six 16.9-ounce bottles all for the very low price of $6.29, according to Pure Leaf. That pricing works out to about $1.05 per drink. Not bad at all.

Courtesy of Pure Leaf

That's not all that Pure Leaf has up its sleeve. The company is also launching a new flavor within its Tea House Collection. The new Organic Hibiscus Tea Passionfruit and Pineapple flavor is bright and fruity, so it fits right in with the new herbal iced tea varieties. The new brew comes individually packaged in 14-ounce bottles for $2.59.

I'm never going to give up coffee, but these teas sound like a delicious break from my usual cup of joe. I'm definitely going to grab one or two of these new flavors during my next Target run.