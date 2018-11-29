Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding weekend is here and OMG you guys I can't remember the last time I was this excited for someone else's nuptials. OK, that's a total lie because, actually, I can, and it was just, like, six months ago when Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry. Whatevs. Anyway, the future bride and groom arrived at the airport in Jodhpur on Thursday, Nov. 29. But the pre-wedding festivities actually kicked off the day before in Mumbai, when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' puja ceremony took place at Chopra's mom's home.

So what's a puja ceremony? Don't worry, I didn't know either. But according to the Smithsonian Institute, it's "the act of showing reverence to a god, a spirit, or another aspect of the divine through invocations, prayers, songs, and rituals."

According to E! News, both the pop star and the Quantico actress were decked out for the ceremony in traditional Indian ensembles by designer Manish Malhotra. Chopra's outfit was powder blue with pink accents, while Jonas opted for a solid pink kurta and some beige slip-ons accented with brown tassels. And because they are true celebrities, both of them punctuated their looks with sunglasses.

So dope. And how comfortable do their ensembles look? Comfy and gorgeous? Talk about a one-two punch! Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, also rocked them. Sophie showed up in a red suit embellished with beads and embroidery with a bright yellow dupatta, while Joe wore a blue kurta.

"They all seem to be great friends and enjoy being together," a source told E! News.

Oh, and check out this video of the awesome foursome getting into their car — which I believe is her Rolls Royce? — together after the ceremony:

Meanwhile, now that Chopra and Jonas have finally arrived in Jodhpur, shiz is about to get so real. Wanna see a video of them posing for fans after their arrival? Well, duh, of course you do! Please note that this time it's Chopra who's wearing a kurta, while the singer kept it casual in a tan jacket over a white tee.

The couple is set to tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2, followed by a Christian ceremony the next day. The affair will reportedly be a super private event with only family and close friends present, and the festivities are slated to kick off on Nov. 29 with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, where Jonas is rumored to be performing a medley of his songs. A haldi ceremony has also been planned for Nov. 30, and Chopra and Jonas will also reportedly host a cocktail party before the big day.

