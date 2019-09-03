Are you ready for a good old fashioned LOL moment? OK, get this: Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas' age wrong in an Instagram she posted on Sept. 3. To be fair, Priyanka only was a year off on her hubby's age, and his birthday is just around the corner. But still... LOL.

The whole mishap took place when Priyanka posted a carousel of two photos on Monday, Sept. 2 celebrating the launch of Nick's new tequila brand Villa One in Montauk, New York. The first picture is an adorable picture of the two of them looking fabulous as ever in front of a giant Villa One truck. The second is a cute shot of them roasting marshmallows with a big group that includes Joe, Kevin, and Danielle Jonas.

In the caption, Priyanka misstated her husband's age. "So proud," she wrote. "When you own your own tequila at 27!" All in all, at first glance it just seems like an adorable shoutout to her husband that's super supportive of his new company. There's just one small little issue: Nick is 26, not 27.

As you can imagine, devoted fans the youngest Jonas brother were quick to correct his wife on her mistake. "Gf, he's 26," wrote one. "Uh isn’t he still 26.... just saying," wrote another.

To be fair, he does turn 27 on Sept. 16, so she could have just been rounding up. One fan remembered his upcoming birthday and wrote, "26* for 14 more days."

Another fan made a reference to the attention that's been paid in the past to the age gap between Nick and Priyanka. "When you don't know how old your own husband is... he's a tequila owner at 26 actually," the fan wrote, adding, "guess his age really doesn't matter." (Priyanka is 37.)

"People gave us a lot of s**t about that and still do," Priyanka told InStyle during an interview on June 5, referring to the age gap between her and husband. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Despite fans calling out Priyanka for the mistake, the actress hasn't updated her post. And if I had to guess, I'd imagine that her husband doesn't mind. The couple seems super smitten, and according to an anecdote Joe told Vogue for Priyanka's December 2018 cover story, it appears that he's been head over heels for his wife since they first met.

“I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog,” he told Vogue of his brother's initial reaction to Priyanka after meeting at the Met Gala 2018. “He’s sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him. We’re like, Look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now.”

So what if she doesn't know exactly how old he is? All that matters is that they love each other — at any age.