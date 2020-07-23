I'm sorry in advance for the overwhelming amount of FOMO you may be feeling after reading this, but Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding after-party sounds so freaking adorable. ICYMI: Beatrice and Edoardo surprised the world by saying "I do" in a secret ceremony held on July 17. The ceremony was extremely small, but that reportedly didn't stop the couple from celebrating afterward.

According to People, Edoardo and Beatrice reportedly upped the guest list from 20 people at the wedding to closer to 30 people at the after-party.

While having a full-on party is never really a good idea during a pandemic, it sounds like the couple tried their best to stay in accordance to social distancing practices. For starters, People claims the couple kept the festivities outdoors on the "grounds of the Royal Lodge, the shared home of Beatrice's parents who divorced in 1996."

So, yes. It was a bigger party. But it seems like they were at least outside and hopefully staying 6 feet apart. “A few more people were there than the wedding, but it was still very small and intimate," a source reportedly told People. It was all outdoors and under a tent with the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding."

Luc Castel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They also kept things extra safe by following along with the UK ban on live music during the party and, instead, reportedly opted for streaming music from an iPhone, low-key kickback style.

That being said, they still kept with some classic wedding traditions. According to People, Beatrice's dad Prince Andrew, Edoardo, and his stepbrother all gave toasts.

In addition to seemingly trying their best to keep the risk of contracting coronavirus at a minimum, Edoardo and Beatrice also reportedly created "special 'glamping' pods" so their guests could safely party without worrying about driving home.

Sounds like the two managed to make their day as special as they possibly could, considering the extremely stressful circumstances surrounding them (including but not limited to a pandemic sweeping the world and Beatrice's dad making headlines for his friendship with known child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein).

Happy these two were finally able to make some lemonade.