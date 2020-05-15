Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has long been a topic of discussion in the media. In recent months, speculation that the brothers were feuding was heightened after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior royals, with many speculating it was due to a falling out between the brothers and their wives. Now, it seems all of that is in the past, and Prince William's letter about The Diana Award will hopefully put an end to the drama once and for all.

On Friday, May 15, William wrote an inspirational thank you note to those who help run the anti-bullying charity named in honor of Princess Diana. In his letter, William gave a sweet shoutout to his little bro, and his words quickly caught the attention of royal fans.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award," William wrote. "My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty. Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The letter was posted to The Diana Award's Instagram page along with a series of photos of William and Harry giving back to the foundation.

William's shoutout to Harry comes days after Entertainment Tonight reported the brothers were back on good terms and even speaking regularly while self-quarantined in different countries.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Nicholl reported there's been a "sense of relief on both sides" and whatever drama was previously present "is now a thing of the past."