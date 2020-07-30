If you were the prince of England, what would your go-to emoji be? Mine would probably be the little guy disco dancing, just to show people I have a fun side. According to Finding Freedom, the forthcoming book by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Harry's texts to Meghan Markle reportedly have heavily featured one whimsical emoji since they began dating in 2017. He reportedly likes the winking ghost emoji — you know, this one: 👻. (Elite Daily reached out to the palace for comment but did not hear back in time for publication).

Kind of random, huh? But Meghan was reportedly into it. “His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face,” the book notes, per People. “For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince.”

The ghost-emoji-clad texts reportedly started gracing Meghan's phone pretty much as soon as their first date at London's Soho House concluded. “He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen," a friend of Meghan's reportedly told People. He wanted her to know he was very interested." In fact, he was so interested that, based on Finding Freedom, per People, he reportedly texted his friend gushing about Meghan, “Wow. The most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

She was so beautiful that Harry reportedly was a little shy around her at first. "On that first date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse [in 2017], Harry quickly [realized] that impressing Meghan was going to be tougher than just giving her one of his big smiles," the book wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. "Perhaps she sensed his nervousness, because the couple were somewhat bashful at first. However, it didn’t take long for them to start chatting easily."

Three months later they were reportedly already dropping L-bombs. "Three months into their relationship, a Meghan friend said, they had already begun swapping the words 'I love you'. It was Harry who said it first, but Meghan immediately replied, 'I love you, too.' From there it didn’t take long for them to begin talking in non-oblique terms about their future," Finding Freedom revealed, per Entertainment Tonight.

A real life fairytale, complete with silly emojis and dates at exclusive social clubs. I'm very much here for it.