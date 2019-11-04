Prince Harry’s Response To A Girl Calling Him “Handsome” Is So Sassy

It's time to brace yourselves, because Prince Harry’s response to a girl calling him “handsome” is pretty much the most adorable thing you'll see all day. It all happened when our boy Harry was visiting Tokyo for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Nov. 2. Before checking out England's match against South Africa, Harry went to the Para Arena training center to meet a group of Paralympic athletes and a group of local kids. There, he wound up having a sweet and sassy conversation with a young fan that I will be replaying in my head for the rest of the day.

Luckily for all of us, The Royal Family Channel posted pretty much the best clip ever of Harry interacting with the girl who called him "handsome." How did Harry respond, you ask? He simply pointed to his ring finger and said, “I’m married.” Then, in the perfect mic drop moment, he walked away as all the kids LOL'd at his hilarious comeback.

The Royal Family Channel posted the clip on Twitter along with this caption:

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby finalHe warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo

The small playful display of loyalty to his wife comes shortly after the couple opened up about the difficulties they've faced since putting their relationship in the spotlight in their ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired Oct. 20 in the UK.

"Look, any woman — especially when they're pregnant — you're really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging," Meghan said at one now infamous point in the documentary with tears in her eyes. "Then, when you have a newborn, especially as a woman, it's a lot. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed — well, also, thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

When the reporter responded by asking point-blank if it's safe to assume that she is, in fact, not OK, Meghan simply responded "yes."

ITV News on YouTube

Here's to hoping Harry's adorable joke can help brighten Meghan's days.