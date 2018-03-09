It’s this final picture that Wood finds the most surprising and illuminating. In this case, it’s Harry’s hand that she focuses on. “This is really interesting, because it's very mixed in terms of what he’s doing. He’s grabbing her," says Wood. "My intuition is that he’s trying to get her away from that crowd, because the grasp is actually very strong. It's the same kind of grasp on a child that’s about to go in the crosswalk … but he’s playful at the same time. The grip is saying, ‘I am going to be in the moment with you, but I am also going to keep you safe.’”

As to why that’s so significant, Wood adds, “It shows something I haven't seen in him before: that he’s very aware of where she is and wanting her to be safe ... but he has this other part that can connect with her.”

Meghan appears to be unfazed by his guiding hand, however, which Wood says bodes well for the couple. “Again, she’s got that smile. She’s got the shoulders like ‘oops,’ [but] she’s not embarrassed by it," she says. "She doesn’t feel chastised by him, which speaks very well of their relationship. They’re having a smiling moment with it, which tells me more than any other photo of theirs that they are going to make it.”

I never thought I was much of a romantic, but hearing that Meghan and Harry are really in love and are "going to make it" is enough to warm even my cold little heart.

