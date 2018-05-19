Inviting your ex to a wedding is a tricky thing: What is the situation between you two now? Are you friendly? Have they met the person you're about to marry? Do you two hang out with your current significant others present? These are all questions to consider before inviting a past flame to witness the moment you commit yourself for the rest of your life to your current partner. The drama of having an ex at your wedding is probably magnified ten-fold when you're royalty, and you're getting married at the most-watched wedding of the year. Prince Harry has a few exes that may or may not have been invited to his wedding to Meghan Markle.

While there's so much going on at a royal wedding such as this one, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, it's still exciting to wonder about any possible drama lurking behind the NBC camera lens catching the official action. For Suits actress Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, it's unlikely her ex-husband Trevor Engelson will make an appearance, but Prince Harry has kept in touch with some of his former girlfriends.

So did Harry's exes show up to the royal affair? Find out, below:

Chelsy Davy, who dated Prince Harry for seven years, was at the ceremony. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chelsy and Prince Harry dated from 2004 to 2011 after meeting at Stowe School. According to multiple reports, Chelsy didn't see a future for her and Harry anymore after attending Harry's brother, Prince William, and Duchess Kate's wedding in 2011, according to Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love. Nicholl also said the media attention and big hoopla of it all was too much for Chelsy, who preferred her privacy. "It was tough. It was so full on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad," Davy told the The Times in 2016. "I couldn't cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible." Even though Chelsy no longer wanted to be with Harry after seeing what a potential future wedding would have looked like between the two of them, "the two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day," a source told Us Weekly. "The source also revealed Davy was super excited for the couple when they announced their engagement. They said, "[Davy] congratulated him the minute the engagement news was announced. Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite." Chelsy showed up to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19, wearing a navy dress, fascinator, and handbag.

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry's ex who he dated for two years, attended — a surprise! Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Cressida and Harry had a lot in common – Cressida is royalty as well, her grandfather is Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe – the two apparently haven't kept in touch. "Don’t expect to see Cressida invited — the two didn’t remain friends," a source told Us Weekly. The pair dated from 2012 to 2014, after being introduced to one another by Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie. Coincidentally, Bonas, too, attended the Stowe School. But! Cressida is absolutely in attendance. Her appearance is unexpected, and she made a statement in a brightly striped dress.