Like most millennials my age, I grew up watching Friends, which means I had a very skewed perception of what it is like to live in New York City prior to moving here. And even though I very wrongly assumed that living in a giant Greenwich Village apartment with all of my BFFs in my early 20s would be doable, Pottery Barn is letting me live out my dreams of decorating just like Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Joey. So, if you haven’t already checked out Pottery Barn's Friends-inspired collection, it’ll totally make you say, “How you doin’?”

Despite the fact that Phoebe has a lifelong vendetta against Pottery Barn (er, really any commercial chain out there), the home décor brand has teamed up with Warner Brothers’ Consumer Products to unveil a highly exclusive Friends collection on July 30, according to a press release. Could you be anymore excited?

This year marks the show’s 25th anniversary (seriously, feel old yet?) so Pottery Barn decided to recreate iconic designs from the hit TV show. According to the press release, the collection includes a wide variety of items that give nod to various episodes across the hit series’ 10 seasons. So, trust me — there’s something which is bound to make you feel like you’ve found your lobster.

First and foremost, the collection includes a take on the show’s infamous Pottery Barn Apothecary Coffee Table for $1,099, despite Phoebe’s desperate pleas. It uses antique-y designs with spacious drawers (which probably would have been filled with Hootie and the Blowfish CDs, TBH).

And since coffee is — well — a focal point of the show, the collection includes a variety of mugs that range from $14.50 to $24.50. Each are adorned with the Central Perk logo, as well as hilarious one-liners like “You’re My Lobster” and “Joey Doesn’t Share Food.”

For the kitchen, there’s a trifle-printed Tea Towel for $34.50, and it can be used to wipe up just about anything. "Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Good."

And if it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year, the collection includes a variety of comfy couch pillows, featuring designs like the Central Perk couch for $45.50 and Monica’s purple apartment door for $29.50. There’s also a number of wall art pieces, featuring signature landmarks like the fountain from the opening credits, and phrases such as “I’ll Be There For You” for $149.

In the press release, Marta Benson, Pottery Barn’s President said Friends is widely adored, so the brand can’t wait to get in on the nostalgia by celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary.

According to the press release, Benson said:

FRIENDS is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and we are excited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with this spirited FRIENDS-inspired collection for the home. The Pottery Barn assortment is an ode to the enduring popularity of the show, its cast of characters and nostalgic references, and it gives FRIENDS fans yet another way to enjoy, relive and share their favorite moments.

You can emulate your best Rachel Green at Bloomingdales, and shop the collection ‘till you literally drop. According to the press release, the FRIENDS x Pottery Barn collection is now available on Pottery Barn’s website. As of publication, customers can get free shipping on Friends items using the code "SUNSHINE" at checkout through Aug. 18, according to the website. Elite Daily reached out for more information regarding the deal but did not hear back in time of publication.

Just call me "Princess Conseula Banana Hammock," folks, because I'm shamelessly spending my life savings on this entire collection. Happy redecorating!