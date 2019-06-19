If you're a hoops fan, you've probably been counting down to the biggest night in basketball on Thursday, June 20. With the NBA's annual Draft Night almost upon us, you're probably starting to think ahead to feeding your crew while watching the teams make their picks. Even if you can't be watching courtside, Popeyes' Wingspan Box for the 2019 NBA Draft will make sure that everyone's full and happy while tuning in with 82 inches of crispy boneless wings, buttery biscuits, and hot and salty fries. Here's how to get your hands on this ultimate game day feast.

When this year's NBA Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on June 20, the New Orleans Pelicans — who won the starting spot at the Draft lottery on Tuesday, June 18 — will be making the first overall pick of the evening. Speculation is already running rampant about which prospect the team is eyeing, with most speculating that 18-year-old Zion Williamson will be chosen by the Pelicans.

"There's been a lot of speculation and buzz around New Orleans and their likelihood to bring home a big name, with a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, as their No. 1 draft pick," Popeyes said via press materials.

Now, the Louisiana-based Popeyes is helping to up the ante in the tastiest way possible with a new menu addition that's easily one of the biggest fried chicken spreads I've ever seen.

Dubbed the Wingspan Box in honor of a certain Draft prospect that boasts a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, this offering boasts 82 freaking inches of fried goodness to mimic that. In one of these limited-edition packages, you'll find 77 of Popeyes' signature boneless wings, 11 flaky biscuits, and 11 servings of fries. The best part? This delicious spread is retailing for $74.69 each, meaning that you'll be paying at most about $6.79 each if you divide the feast up between 11 people, and even less if you add more people to the group.

However, before you single out 10 of your besties and make plans to nom on what has to be the Popeyes feast of the year, there's one caveat to take into consideration. Unfortunately, the Wingspan Box will only be available at one Popeyes location nationwide (namely the Popeyes on Canal Street in New Orleans), so you're out of luck if you happen to live anywhere else. If you do happen to be a New Orleans resident or you'll be in town during the draft, I'd make sure to head over early to put in your order on June 20, because this massive box of fried deliciousness will only be available "while supplies last," according to a press release.

Depending on where you live, the Wingspan box may or may not be a part of your Draft Night experience, but that doesn't mean you can't order in some Popeyes when you tune in on Thursday night to see if Williams really is the Louisiana-based Pelicans' top pick. TBH, do you ever really need an excuse to eat fried chicken?