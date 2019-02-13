It's been said that there's no love sincerer than the love of food, so it's not surprising that Valentine's Day is one of the most popular nights for dining out. However, it can also be one of the most stressful nights for doing so, especially if you don't want to break the bank or deal with the hordes of couples that will be out on Feb. 14, especially if you're flying solo. If you're looking for a more low-key dinner option, Popeyes’ 2 Can Dine Valentine’s Day deal for $10 has got your back (and your wallet) with all the fried chicken, sides, and biscuits your heart could desire. The best part? You don't need a plus one to take advantage of this tasty feast.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 14, the only requisite doubling up that will be happening at Popeyes will be on your plate. According to a Popeyes rep, the fast food chain's "2 Can Dine" deal means that diners can get five pieces of golden fried chicken (with the option to get either mixed or tenders), as well as two regular sides and two biscuits, all for just $10. The special promo will start on Valentine's Day at Popeyes locations nationwide, and will continue for a "limited time," per the Popeyes rep.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love in its many forms, which makes Feb. 14 the perfect time to pay homage to your love of chicken and show yourself some self-love at the same time. Whether you choose to grab bae for a super easy date night, take your BFF out to dinner, or ride over solo because February is basically the ultimate treat yo' self month, you'll end the evening feeling satisfied without spending too much on your meal. Plus, ordering in fried chicken is definitely my love language.

Personally, I have a weak spot for Popeyes fried chicken, but the sides might be my favorite part. As a refresher, you can choose two options from red or regular beans and rice, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, cole slaw, Cajun fries, Cajun rice, green beans, and jalapeños, depending on what your preference is. Add two buttery, melt in your mouth biscuits to the order, and you've got quite winner winner chicken dinner in front of you without having to worry about having a party of two.

I did the math, and considering that a five chicken tenders (which includes five golden fried pieces of juicy chicken, a regular side, and one biscuit) usually costs around $7.79, you're definitely at least saving a little bit on the normal cost of the order. If you get a mixed order of chicken, it looks like a slightly better deal, although the fine print on the promo images says there's a chicken breast substitution upcharge, so I'd keep that in mind while ordering.

Still, it's definitely a delicious dinner option to consider for an easy and inexpensive meal out with bae or if you're planning on dining out by yourself come Feb. 14. IMHO, nothing says romance like treating yourself to all the fried chicken your body has been craving, no coupling up (or sharing) required.