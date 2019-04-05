My favorite way to enjoy warm summer weather is kicking back and relaxing with an ice cold drink, some music, and most importantly, a super cute pool float. If you ask me, floating in style is beyond essential, which explains why I'm so flippin' excited about PoolCandy's new glitter animal floats — they include unique (and seriously adorable) options like narwhals and llamas. I don't know about you, but I actually want each and every one of them.

There are countless benefits to snagging a solid pool float in time for summer — most of them are tremendously comfortable, and above anything else, the cutest ones make way for really solid Instagram opportunities. So if you're looking for a range of highly Instagrammable pool floats, one popular online pool float brand called PoolCandy offers a wide variety of glittery animal options.

Some of my favorite PoolCandy glitter floats that were released in March 2019 include a llama, a giraffe, a narwhal, a swan, a unicorn, and last but not least, a flamingo. Each one is enormous, making way for maximum comfort, they're decked out in sparkles, and will make way for the perfect pool selfie. Make sure to check out my top favorite selections.

OMG they're so cute, right? I'm just imagining myself floating with one of these with a marg in my hand right now, and honestly, it's a total dream come true. It definitely beats this cold New York City weather.

These glittery animal pool floats will cost between $34.99 and $39.99, depending on which animal you get. But if you ask me, a solid float sesh is totally priceless. You can snag them on the PoolCandy website, at Nordstrom Rack, and on Amazon, so you've got plenty of buying options.

Oh, and if you want a mini glittery animal float to hold your drinks, lo and behold PoolCandy's drink floats. You can choose between a flamingo and a unicorn, and both cost $19.99. If you can't decide on one, get both — your Instagram feed will thank me later.

IDK about you, but my inner millennial is legitimately screaming right now. Each and every one of these is so darn adorable, and I simply can't decide which one to get... guess this means I'll have to buy them all, right?

On the other hand, if you happen to be looking for a different kind of Instagrammable pool float, one online inflatable company called Intex recently came out with an Angel Wings Pool Mat, and like most 20-something year old gals, I'm totally obsessed. The design was inspired by Colette Miller’s Global Angel Wings Project, which you've probably seen around various cities worldwide — the popular murals make way for highly Instagrammable pics. And now, the wings have made their way to pools nationwide. I'm too pumped.

Like any post-grad adult, my summer plans mostly consist of work (boo!). But when I'm off the clock, you'd best believe I'll be relaxing on one of these babies. Deciding between that narwhal and the llama will definitely be tricky, though. So like I said before, I might end up with all six... my wallet is truly quaking right now.