Through her Hulu series Pen15, Maya Erskine became a queen of relatable comedy. Erskine writes and stars in the comedy alongside Anna Konkle, which features them playing middle-school-aged versions of themselves. The show are almost painfully accurate at depicting all of the most mortifying moments from adolescence, and Erskine and Konkle are scarily good at playing tweens even though they're both grown women. Now that Erskine has tackled the middle school years, she's bringing yet another highly relatable story to the screen, only this time folks will relate to a later stage of life. Plus One starring Maya Erskine is the rom-com all 20-somethings need in their lives.

Just like Pen15, Plus One tells the story of two friends who support each other through tough times. Unlike Pen15, the friends of Plus One deal with truly grown-up problems. Per Deadline:

The pic revolves around longtime friends Alice and Ben, who find themselves in that inevitable year that all late twentysomethings experience — when seemingly every person they know gets married. They agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of weddings.

If that doesn't sound like the most relatable concept ever, then it just must mean that stage of your 20s hasn't happened to you yet... but, it will. Take heed, all young millennials: There will come a point in your life when all your friends' Instagram posts will shift from videos of them dancing to "7 Rings" during girls' nights to closeups of their engagement rings at romantic dinners. Once that happens, you're in for a year of endless wedding receptions and unless you already have a partner yourself, you'll also have a year of searching for the date. It sounds like Plus One will perfectly capture the ups and downs of that super-relatable year.

Before it hits theaters, Plus One will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring. When it was announced that the movie would be joining the festival lineup, Erskine shared a celebratory post on her Instagram.

In the caption of her post, Erskine wrote:

Really excited to share that Plus One is going to tribeca film festival. Written and directed by my friends and geniuses @therealjeffchanand @itsrhymetime starring the amazing @jack_quaid I’m really proud to be a part of this and can’t wait for you all to see it!!

In addition to Erskine, Plus One also stars Jack Quaid as Erskine's character's perpetual wedding date. SNL's Beck Bennett, Ed Begley Jr., Perrey Reeves, Finn Wittrock, Rosalind Chao, and Jon Bass round out the rest of the cast. The movie is written by the writing team of Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, who have actually worked with Erskine before on some of their short films. They told Deadline:

Relatability and realism are super important to us, and it’s why we are so drawn to Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine for Ben and Alice. Aside from being hysterical, they have such an effortless, natural quality to them that makes these characters feel like real people.

There's no release date yet for Plus One, but hopefully it'll be out in theaters just in time for wedding season.