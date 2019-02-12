Pizza Hut’s Heart-Shaped Pizzas For Valentine’s Day Are A Cheesy Display Of Love

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, y'all, which means that it's time to start cementing those V-Day dinner plans for Thursday, Feb. 14. Whether or not you're in a relationship, going out for an expensive dinner on one of the busiest nights of the year might sound like the last thing you want to do. Luckily, you can get in the spirit of the holiday with your takeout order, courtesy of Pizza Hut’s Heart-Shaped Pizzas for Valentine’s Day. Whether you want to literally give someone a pizza your heart, show your gals some cheesy love during a Galentine's Day night in, or even just treat yo' self come Feb. 14, these festive pizza pies have got you covered with all the feel-good vibes.

If you've always ascribed to the saying that the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, Pizza Hut's returning offerings for Valentine's Day will definitely give you butterflies. From now until Sunday, Feb. 17, customers can order a one-topping Heart-Shaped Pizza starting at just $11.99, which a Pizza Hut rep confirmed is the same price as a regular medium one-topping pie. In other words, there's no reason not to spring for the swoon-worthy pizza, which you can either order on its own or bundled with a dessert, just in case you want to treat your tastebuds to a mix of sweet and savory on the holiday. Customers have the option to add a Hershey's Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie, because what says "I love you" quite like the swoon-worthy combination of gooey melted cheese and chocolate?

With the sweet n' savory bundle boasting a starting price point of $16.99 in most markets, you can be sure that your date night or girls' night in won't break the bank. Plus, just look at how good that V-Day spread looks.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

In addition to the return of the Heart-Shaped Pizza, Pizza Hut is gifting cheese devotees some extra love by bringing back its fan-favorite Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza. ICYMI, it's basically a large pizza that's been stuffed with all the cheese that your body can handle. Per the press release, each pie comes with "16 pockets overflowing with a blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, White Cheddar, Asiago and Fontina cheeses." It's a whole lot of cheese, and I'm so here for it.

The best part? Each slice of this bad boy looks like it has its own individual heart crust, making it a sweet surprise for your crew or your S.O. when they open the box.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

"If there is one thing we're absolutely certain of, it's how much our customers love cheese," Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut, said in a press release.

She continued:

"Bringing back the beloved Ultimate Cheesy Crust AND Heart-Shaped Pizzas in advance of Valentine's Day allows us to deliver the ultimate indulgence for cheese and pizza lovers alike."

Per the press release, you can choose to get delivery or carryout, or dine in at your local Pizza Hut location from now until Feb. 17 to sample either the Heart-Shaped Pizza or the Ultimate Cheesy crust. So, whether or not you choose to spend V-Day with one of these festive pies in hand, you officially have until the weekend is over to indulge yourself in the spirit of the holiday. Happy munching!