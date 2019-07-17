If you purchased hummus in the last couple months, you might want to think twice before digging in to the dip. In an announcement on Tuesday, July 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed that Pita Pal Foods' voluntary hummus recall impacts products made during May 30 through June 25 — and 10 different brands are included. Elite Daily reached out to Pita Pal Foods for further comment on the voluntary recall, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to the FDA, the decision — which was first announced by the Houston, Texas-based company one day earlier on July 15 — is due to concerns that listeria monocytogenes could have contaminated the manufacturing facility. According to the organization, traces of the bacteria were found at the plant, although none have yet been found in the finished hummus products. As of the time of publication, no illnesses linked to the affected products have been reported, and "the company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution," according to the press release.

Even so, possible listeria contamination is no matter to take lightly, as the bacteria can be fatal to those with weak immune systems like young children or the elderly, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For women who are expecting, an infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths. Otherwise healthy individuals can also suffer temporary symptoms like migraines, high fever, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. In other words, you're better off being safe than sorry and not eating your dip if it's part of the list of impacted products.

According to the FDA's press release, the impacted products have been distributed around the country as well as to the United Arab Emirates, so everyone should be checking the back of their packages of they live stateside. I looked at the full list of products, and it looks like most of the products appear to have an August "use by" date, although it definitely varies from item to item.

Stocksy/Cameron Whitman

About 75 different kinds of dips are impacted, and they're listed as being part of the Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Hummus Hummus, Lantana, Lidl, Pita Pal, Reasor’s, Roundy’s, Schnucks, and 7-Select brands, which are all sold at a number of major grocery stores. Even if you think the chance that you have an affected dip is small, you'll want to check the UPC numbers and "use by" dates detailed in the full list of recalled products to make sure that you're in the clear.

If you do find that you have a hummus that's part of the recall list, you actually don't want to throw it away (if you want a full refund, that is). According to the FDA announcement, you can head to the place you purchased the product and return it for a full refund. If you have questions or concerns, Pita Pal Foods urges you to contact them at 832-803-9295 or email them at products@pitapal.com.

Again, it's better to be safe than sorry, so I'd check your fridge and make sure your hummus is safe to eat (or potentially get a replacement if you have to) sooner rather than later.