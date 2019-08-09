There's absolutely no question about it, I'm a summer girl through and through. But, I have to admit there are just some things about fall that draw me in, too — the slight chill in the air, the leaves changing color, apple picking, and, my personal favorite, the return of all my must-watch TV shows that were on a summer hiatus. Really, though, the best part of fall is all the pumpkin. As a huge pumpkin stan, I can't get enough pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin breads, and pumpkin scones, which is why I'm super excited that Pillsbury's Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls are back for fall 2019.

Pillsbury has brought back its Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls as a part of its Grands! collection, and I, personally, couldn't be more excited. Each container comes with five big Cinnabon cinnamon rolls and pumpkin spice icing for the perfect autumn sweet treat. According to the Walmart website, the dough is easy to bake and warms up in just minutes, so you don't have to wait to long to enjoy the cinnamon-pumpkin goodness.

So, where can fans find this limited-edition sweet treat? You can snag a canister at Walmart for $3.49 or get it at Target for around $4.79. You can also probably find it in your local grocery store, so keep your eyes peeled on your next grocery run. Elite Daily reached out to General Mills, Pillsbury's parent company, for information on how long the seasonal cinnamon rolls will be available, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Luckily for autumn-lovers, Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Rolls aren't the company's only seasonal treat. If you prefer cookies over cinnamon rolls, Pillsbury's Perfectly Pumpkin Cookie Mix might be just what you're looking for. The limited-edition box, which makes about three dozen cookies, is available from August until January, meaning you can take your fall flavors with you into winter. To see where the item is sold near you, go to Pillsbury's "Where to Buy" page and plug in your zip code to see what grocery stores in your area carry the treat.

Cake lovers can also get in the fall mood with Pillsbury's Moist Supreme Pumpkin Cake Mix. The mix, which is also available from August through January, can be used to make recipes like Chocolate Pumpkin Layer Cake or Praline Pumpkin Mini-Cakes, both recipes on Pillsbury's website, but if you want to dive into a box and make regular cupcakes with it, you can get about two dozen out of one box. Like the Perfectly Pumpkin Cookie Mix, you can check out Pillsbury's "Where to Buy" page to find a box of the mix near you.

One of my personal favorite fall-themed item from Pillsbury has to be the Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Cream Cheese Flavored Frosting, a limited-edition sweet treat available from August through January, just like the cookie mix and the cake mix. If you're anything like me, you'll eat the frosting all by itself, but you can also incorporate it with treats like Autumn Dessert in A Jar or Pumpkin and Cream Cheese Cookies, both recipes on Pillsbury's website. Heck, you can even slather some extra icing on your Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls. Check out the website's store locator to snag some of this delicious frosting near you.

I know there are still several weeks of summer left, but all these delicious Pillsbury treats are making me feel super ready for colder temperatures and shorter days. Let baking season begin!