New year, new cookie? That's Pillsbury's 2019 mantra. The baking products company, which is owned by General Mills, is rolling out a brand new flavor that's refreshingly fruity and sweet. TBH, it sounds like the perfect spring dessert, even though I know it's still going to be winter for a while longer. You should know that Pillsbury's new Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies are only available for a limited time. If you have any hopes of cooking up a batch or two of these, make sure to grab a pack from your local grocery store ASAP.

Elite Daily reached out to General Mills about Pillsbury's new limited edition Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookie but did not hear back at the time of publication. Now to the fun stuff. The new Sugar Cookie Strawberry Cheesecake flavor from Pillsbury is exactly as delicious as it sounds, IMO. The cookie dough contains itself is supposed to taste like cheesecake sugar cookies. As if that doesn't sound delicious enough on its own, Pillsbury decided to kick it up a notch and add in strawberry-flavored chunks for a fruity bite, according to packaging for the cookies. According to BestProducts.com, a representative from Pillsbury told the website that Strawberry Cheesecake was the top flavor selected by fans in a recent Facebook poll.

The limited edition Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies are a part of Pillsbury's Ready-To-Bake line of cookies. You've probably seen other flavors of Pillsbury's pre-made cookie packs in the cooler section at the grocery store before. The Strawberry Cheesecake flavor is a bit different than some of the other break-and-bake style cookies at the supermarket. How so? Well, for starters, this line of Pillsbury Strawberry Cheesecake flavored Sugar Cookies doesn't bake a full two dozen like many other cookie dough packages. Instead of making 24 regular-sized cookies, Pillsbury's Sugar Cookie Strawberry Cheesecake makes 24 big cookies, according to the packaging. I don't know about you, but I'd rather have one giant cookie than a couple smaller cookies.

Pillsbury's Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies will be available for purchase at most places where you can buy other break-and-bake cookie varieties. A representative from Pillsbury told BestProducts.com that the Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies will be sold for $5 for two packages.

Twitter user @CandyHunting posted a tweet with a picture of the packaging for the Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies. According to the tweet, @CandyHunting said the cookies were found at Hy-Vee, a grocery store chain located throughout the midwestern part of the U.S. Sadly, I haven't seen these cookies in my local grocery store, but, hopefully, it's coming soon. A quick search at Walmart and Target didn't turn up anything for me, but I suggest looking in stores, too, in case the product hasn't been uploaded to store websites just yet.

I'm not totally sure how long Pillsbury's limited edition Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies will be available for purchase, but I'm hoping at least until the springtime. Cheesecake is one of my favorite desserts. IMO, adding fruit to cheesecake is one of the best toppings, aside from Oreo Cookie Cheesecake. I haven't tried these Strawberry Cheesecake Sugar Cookies — yet. There's no way I'm going to miss out on whipping up my batch just for me to devour during next week's episode of The Bachelor.